BBNaija ex-participant Erica sparked reactions online after expressing scepticism towards a package sent to her by the popular Nigerian reality TV show organisers.

In the post by the beauty influencer, she shared a picture of a food tray that contained some edible goodies wrapped in a soggy, fancy transparent bag with an inscription of the BBNaija logo.

The reality TV star, however, pointed out her apprehension about the unexpected gift while expressing how surprised she was.

She wrote:

"Lmaooo, I came home to meet this in the freezer. Sorry @BBNaija I wonder if I can still eat it."

Erica's post sparks reactions online

@ExplainingErica:

"In this tweet, Erica states that she came home and met some goodies in her freezer from BBNaija and asked if she's safe to eat."

@Updateboyx:

"Trust nobody o. This life is full of Sam Larry."

@Eri_addict:

"The mother that mothered their mother."

@Yvonne_Fanpage:

"Ogun killllllllli u dere chop am and dieeeeeeeee** na as u say u no fit drink drop cup ontop mercy head. Amuzu. Two face madam. Na why ur face swell up like bread way dem soak overnight? FOCUS ON MERCY EKE. MERCY EKE IS GOATED."

@mzcyndy_:

"Nne calm down it's really not that deep."

