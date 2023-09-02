Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Tolani Baj is on the news once again over her refusal to discuss her experience in Biggie’s house

Legit.ng reported that the disc jockey got tongues wagging following the complicated relationship she had with Neo while on the show

BBNaija Star Christy O, the current Pulse TV interviewer, revealed that TBaj has declined offers from her and other media outlets

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Tolani Baj has unexpectedly declined many Interview Invitations

Legit.ng reported the DJ’s entwined in a contentious situation following the complicated relationship she shared with Neo in the house

BBNaija All Stars Tolani Baj allegedly declines to have a media tour

Former BBNaija star Christy O, who was selected to host media chat with the evicted housemates, revealed this recently.

Christy O stated that TBaj has allegedly refused to be interviewed by any media outlet.

In Christy’s words:

"It’s quite unfortunate that I couldn’t interview the highly anticipated Tolani Baj on Tuesday. She didn’t want to be interviewed by anyone... What a life. To think, that I had some juicy questions for her! It's all good."

BBNaija All Stars Tolani refusing to grant interviews sparks reactions online

@RashwalRashwal:

"You want to disgrace her with questions, good of you jare Tolanibaj."

@Eastcoastprince:

"She knows she messed up."

@Snooww001:

"No answer to whatever questions you have for her .. she contradicts herself and went against all her words."

@Abe_niade:

"Why she no go interview now . Na untop twitter here she dey rant up and down. Mtchewww."

@iam_enobaby:

"But she say you can't shame the shameless so why turned down interviews."

@AmyCraay:

"She no wan disgrace herself na why."

BBN Uriel reveals a housemate has terrible mouth odour

Uriel Oputa disclosed that one of the BBNaija All Stars housemates has a highly offensive mouth odour.

Uriel, the second housemate to leave the show, disclosed this to Naija FM during her media tour after being evicted from Biggie's house on Sunday, August 13.

During her statement, one of the media hosts called out Ike as the housemate she was referring to, but Uriel refused to divulge the identity of the said person.

Source: Legit.ng