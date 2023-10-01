BBNaija All Stars Finale Live Update: Excitement As Ebuka Gets Set to Announce N120 Million Winner
The BBNaija All Stars show has been 10 weeks of rollercoaster with all the 20 housemates and four house guests bringing unlimited drama to our TV screens.
The time viewers have been waiting for is now almost here as the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gets set to announce the winner of the N120 million grand prize.
Recall that only six housemates, Pere, Cross, Mercy, CeeC, Ilebaye and Adekunle, made it to the finals and just one of them will take home the grand prize.
Cross addresses the crowd after his eviction
Cross, who is a BBNaija finalist for the second time, said it was worth it that he spent N4 million naira to get to the finals. Recall that he paid Neo N3 million and Omashola N1 million for their Moniepoint coins so that he could buy immunity.
Toke Makinwa reports from viewing centre
The second BBNaija All Stars show host for the night, Toke Makinwa, introduced herself from the viewing centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.
She went ahead to speak with Moniepoint boss, Mr Yemi Araloye. He called it an amazing collaboration and described BBNaija as a big platform in Africa. According to him, they are in the business of creating financial happiness and Big Brother has given them a lot of exposure.
Cross becomes first finalist to be evicted from BBNaija All Stars
Ebuka returned on stage to announce the first finalist to leave the show. The crowd can be heard screaming behind him as he calls on Cross to leave the house.
Big Brother speaks to the housemates one last time
The camera goes back into the house to show the housemates as Big Brother addresses them. He started off his speech with an African proverb before calling them a galaxy of stars gracing the lounge. Big Brother however reminded the housemates that some stars shine brighter than others as he calls Adekunle the Barbeque man, CeeC the Queen of Spartans, Ilebaye the Gen Z baddie, Pere the General, Mercy the Queen of Merceneries and Cross the boss.
Big Brother advised the six finalists to shine on in their future endeavours and to always remember that he is always watching.
Ebuka returns on stage after Skales' performance
Ebuka gets the fans excited as he describes the BBNaija All Stars as the best to have ever aired. He also reminds viewers that the grand prize of N120 million is at stake as well as bragging rights for being able to win the show.
The show host calls on the crowd to represent their fan bases as he spots media personality, Miss Vick, in the crowd.
Skales performs on stage
Popular Nigerian singer, Skales, is the first performer of the night. He serenades fans with one of his songs, Koni Baje, as his backup dancers entertain the crowd with their moves.
Ebuka comes on stage
The BBNaija All Stars show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, comes on stage to speak on the six finalists on the show. He holds up the black envelope that holds their fate.
The parrot starts to speak, saying that he knows what Ebuka and Big Brother got up to last night.