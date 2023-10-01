The BBNaija All Stars show has been 10 weeks of rollercoaster with all the 20 housemates and four house guests bringing unlimited drama to our TV screens.

The time viewers have been waiting for is now almost here as the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gets set to announce the winner of the N120 million grand prize.

Recall that only six housemates, Pere, Cross, Mercy, CeeC, Ilebaye and Adekunle, made it to the finals and just one of them will take home the grand prize.