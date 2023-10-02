BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye’s mother has shown her heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians after her daughter won the reality show

In a video making the rounds online, Ilebaye’s mum was seen on her knees thanking the numerous fans who supported her daughter

Ilebaye’s mother’s gesture of appreciation got many netizens talking and a number of them praised her humility

BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye’s mother is one of those who is filled with so much joy over her daughter’s success.

Ilebaye won the highly coveted BBNaija All Stars prize on October 1, 2023, and social media was buzzing with excitement over it.

Shortly after the GenZ baddie won the N120 million grand prize, her mother, Mrs Emmanuel Odiniya, took to social media to thank Nigerians.

Fans react as BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye's mum thanks Nigerians.

Source: TikTok

In a video making the rounds online, Ilebaye’s mother was seen on her knees as she appreciated all the fans who made it possible for her daughter to win the grand prize. According to her, after God is Baye Tribe.

She recounted all the sleepless nights they had especially on Thursdays and Saturdays as they continued to vote for Ilebaye to remain on the show.

Ilebaye’s mother showered prayers on her daughter’s fans and made it clear that the win will be celebrated in a big way. According to her, the N120 million prize is not just for Ilebaye but for all of her fans.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Ilebaye mother kneels down to thank Nigerians in viral video

The video of Ilebaye’s mother’s display of heartfelt gratitude to BBNaija fans soon spread on social media and netizens reacted to it. Some of them praised the older woman’s humility.

Read some of their comments below:

sisi__tvnch:

“She said Thursday and Saturday sleepless nights .mama self understand.”

melody.1246:

“This is so nice, such a humble woman.”

sekodun.mama:

“God has done it because the little girl when through alot i am so happy she got that money.”

lajublog:

“We Love You too Mummy Baye and thank you for acknowledging our Anxiety every Thursday and Saturday Night Congratulations once again Ilebaye.”

kaycee.chijioke.3:

“She's so humble. Considering the fact that her husband is rich. Baye's win is really well deserved.”

plus_baebedol:

“Does Baye has a tribe haters gang up .. their mission is done it will scatter tomorrow.”

emyjay_aman:

“Ahhhhh she even knows we didn't always sleep well on Thursdays and Saturdays .”

farrnazshetty:

“It was TURN to WIN.......... nothing anybody could do to alter it, CONGRATULATIONS small pepper.”

