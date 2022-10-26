Big Brother Naija star, Whitemoney, recently got social media users buzzing with funny reactions

The Shine Ya Eyes star stepped out rocking a see-through net ensemble and shared a video of himself online

Many people who reacted to the video, hilariously pointed out that the reality TV star was simply getting in touch with his Igbo side

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, who is better known as Whitemoney, has given the online fashion police enough fodder following his recent post online.

The Big Brother Naija star took to his Twitter page to share a video of his look while out and about - and it got many people talking.

Photos of Whitemoney. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Shine Ya Eyes winner showed ample skin in a black two-piece made of net fabric.

The see-through ensemble saw the reality TV star showing off his body, with only a pair of black boxers to keep things covered.

He tweeted the video and accompanied it with this caption:

"Guys would you rock this outfit at night? Yay or nah?#Fashionista"

Check out the post below:

Social media react to Whitemoney's net ensemble

hrm_temisansire:

"Nothing to see her, just an igbo man wearing net."

_chukwuamaka

"Why always igbo men ?? Whyyyy whyyy."

ice_vaney:

"Igbo man signature wear."

the_mareehlyn:

"Igbo man net outfit na signature style nau."

uliyaah:

"He's into showbiz, it's necessary to do something people would talk about from time to time, no be random person outfit."

ellabrizzy_:

"Igbo men and net."

bukolavolume:

"Igbo men in fashion."

gonberichforeva:

"Weird guyy. On behalf of igbo men, he's not one of us. The hausas can have him."

ada___nma:

"Finally in touch with your igbo side."

betty.afolami:

"They’ve upgraded the signature net singlet."

_e_m_z__:

"Igbo men call this "The Net Profit."

omar_prisca:

"Tell me you're an igbo man without telling me you're an igbo man."

