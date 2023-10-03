Ex-BBNaija star, Dee One, is back in the news over his apology video to his colleague, Whitemoney

Just like veteran comedian Basketmouth apologised to people he has offended, Dee One also begged Whitemoney to forgive him

Dee One’s video raised a series of mixed reactions online with netizens accusing him of chasing clout

Former BBNaija star Dee One, has now decided to apologise to his colleague, Whitemoney, just like another comedian, Basketmouth, apologised to AY.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Basketmouth left netizens confused after he apologised to AY and other people he had offended in a viral video.

Following in Basketmouth’s steps, Dee One took to his official Instagram page to share a video of him appearing to shed tears before begging Whitemoney to forgive him.

Reactions as BBNaija's Dee One begs Whitemoney for forgiveness. Photos: @whitemoney_, @comediandeeone

According to Dee One, Basketmouth’s video moved him to tears, and he has realised that there is more to life. He then told Whitemoney that he had forgiven him for everything he did and that the BBN star should also forgive him.

He said in part:

“To my guy Whitemoney, all the things I have done to you, please, from the bottom of my heart, forgive me. And all the things you have done to me, I forgive you.”

Also, in the video, Dee One admitted that he was trying to take advantage of Basketmouth’s forgiveness trend and promised to attend Whitemoney’s album launch if invited.

He, however ended his video with a clip to taunt Whitemoney as it displayed the BBNaija star screaming in the studio while making music.

Reactions as Dee One copies Basketmouth, begs Whitemoney for forgiveness

Dee One’s ‘apology’ video to Whitemoney spread across social media and it raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some found it amusing, others accused him of wanting attention.

mcmbakara:

“This boy wahala too much abeg.”

officialarole:

“You’re a mumu man.”

mcmonicacfrn:

“There is no peace without w@r.”

Healthertainer:

“In the history of forgiveness, this is the most unforgivable apology ever! I curse the day we became friends.”

undiluted_lucy:

“Na why big brother, pursue you early before you collect the disqualification letter.”

assygirl:

“Deeone, will you make heaven like this?”

Bigjhay__:

“YOU ARE A CLOUT CHASER YOU LACK CONTENT.”

tosynetee:

“This guy can't be funny to save his life. Hisss.”

_iammarvis_:

“It’s one thing to be a comic comedian,it’s another thing to be very, very dry with your comic as much as you trying to revive whatever career of yours, Wehdon bro Deeone on your very dry comic season.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Clout is a hella disease… See person future papa?”

Dee-One and Whitemoney exchange words

Legit.ng had reported that Dee-One and Whitemoney fought shortly after the Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate was evicted from the reality show.

Dee-One laughed at him for not making it to the show's finale. He also called him the worst musician in the history of BBNaija.

Whitemoney responded and advised him to face his struggling career instead of abusing him.

