Singer Tiwa Savge's ex-husband, Tunji Balogun aka Teebilz, has now reacted after Nigerians blasted him online

Teebillz apologised to netizens after he showed support for Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

In his apology note, he promised to mind his business as he described his previous post as insensitive

Singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband and talent manager, Teebillz, has now made a u-turn after defending Naira Marley and Zinoleesky on social media.

It was earlier reported that Teebillz had gone online to condemn cancel culture while pleading with Nigerians to forgive the Marlian Music boss for allegedly antagonising Mohbad before his death.

Teebillz’s defense of Naira Marley and Zinoleesky was not taken well by many Nigerians and a number of them made sure to lambaste him online.

Fans react as Teebillz tenders apology to Nigerians. Photos: @zinolessky, @teebillz323

Teebillz apologises to Nigerians for supporting Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

In a new development, Teebillz decided to take back his words after his unpopular opinion was not received well online.

The talent manager penned down an apology note where he admitted that he had been insensitive with his previous post. According to him, he never meant to undermine anybody’s feelings.

He wrote:

“I'm sincerely sorry for the insensitivity of my earlier post! I don't mean to undermine anyone's feelings or Opinion.......I just rather be of help to this young man than judging him based on association along side being product of his environment!!! MENTAL HEALTH played a major role in MOHBAD's last days weather you agree with me or not! ZINO is definitely feeling the impact too mentally now!!! My heart also goes out to SOLID STAR.....”

Teebillz later edited his lengthy apology note to a shorter one where he claimed to be very sorry as he promised to go back to minding his business.

In his words:

“Make una no vex......I go go back to minding my business! @instablog9ja abeg post my apology too! Im highly sorry .”

See the post below:

Reactions as Teebillz apologises to Nigerians

Teebillz’s apology note to Nigerians for supporting Naira Marley and Zinoleesky soon made the rounds on social media and it raised a fresh set of reactions from netizens.

Read some of them below:

Loveliness_______:

“Apology not accepted bc you’re still making excuses.”

ladyque_1:

“Na why Tiwa leave you be this.”

iamreina07:

“Everybody don turn mental health therapist yet na dem nor well.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Nigeria will humble you if you no want wahala avoid being dragged by Nigerians.”

Oliviaosuji:

“Those people you are defending made Imole life a living hell, leave this matter e big pass you.”

oluwajaxzyofficial:

“No wonder Tiwa no fit leave Jamjam for ur custody... Ur mumu na 15 prolly.”

dsantos.of.asia:

“Wrong clouts na ‘em you chase so. People fit forgive you o, but watch your back as you move these days.”

the_atarodo:

“@teebillz323 Your statement was logical, there’s no need to allow people who only reason based on emotions to persuade you into apologizing for a well informed carefully thought out opinion you expressed. They don’t have to agree with you but you must never double down on your opinion and beliefs because a bigot takes offence to your point of view.”

Zoe_ikem:

“I would only understand this post if you had actually tried to help mohbad when he was alive.”

Teebillz promotes ex-wife's song

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Teebillz had put his differences with his estranged wife aside to promote her music.

He posted the cover picture of Tiwa Savage's new song, "Lova Lova' on his Instagram page to support her music career.

Tiwa Savage, in turn, also appreciated him for his thoughtfulness towards her and her music.

