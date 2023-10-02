BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Ike Onyema got many talking online with his claims around Ilebaye’s victory and Mercy’s loss

The reality TV star played a role that led to Ilebaye’s victory in the fiercely competitive season that concluded on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Also, Legit.ng reported that Ike was in a romantic relationship with Mercy during her first time on the show, where she won

BBNaija All stars ex-housemate Ike Onyema has sparked massive reactions online following his countenance on Ilebaye’s victory and Mercy’s loss.

The reality TV star was the villain of the highly competitive season that ended on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Ike Onyema was one of the significant people in the house who was said to have bullied Ilebaye, which unknowingly gained her more fans than expected.

Legit.ng recalls that Ike littered the Gen Z baddie’s clothes on the house’s toilet pathway, which elicited sympathy from viewers who voted heavily for her until the final day.

Ike, in his statement on social media, also noted that he was a two-time queen maker because, during his first time on the reality TV show Pepper Dem Gang, he was in a romantic relationship with Mercy Eke, who emerged as the winner of that season.

“They say I’m a 2-time queen maker but I’d say I’m the orchestrator of God’s plan. Feel free to ‘Thank me’”

Ike’s post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

stunninglukmakeover:

Ike played very well sha , he vowed that mercy will not win the show and he strategized I’m not sure he did that out of wickedness or hatred."

@OkparaNnaJiAku:

"2 Time Queen Maker but you no fit be King. If you don't geddifok.. This is purely a game of luck. The voters determine the winner and not any mumu Queen Maker."

billionaireswiife:

"Ike sometimes place your hand on your head and speak common sense into your life."

ire_yi_mika:

"Ike be like Joseph’s brothers in the Bible wey push am to glory."

call_meh_berry:

"He lowkey boosted her."

chekwube_okafor_chekwus:

"Ike contributed sha. But we Tacha fans were on a mission to show madam kiss that if Tacha wasn’t disqualified she for no win the previous one."

