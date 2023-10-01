Big Brother Naija All Stars Adekunle Olopade was the third housemate to be evicted from the reality show

The show, which started on July 23, had 20 housemates competing for the grand prize of N120m

On the last Sunday of the eviction night of October 1, Pere was the first to leave the house; Cross followed him and then Adekunle leaving three females as finalists

Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle Olopade took the fourth position in the All-Stars edition of the reality show.

The show, which had its grand finale on Sunday, October 1, has created a lot of apprehension in the minds of viewers on who will win the N120m grand prize.

BBNaija All Stars Adekunle takes fourth position. Photo Credit @officialadekunelolopade

Source: Instagram

When Adekunle was evicted, the remaining housemates, including IIebaye, Cee C and Mercy, were surprised to see him leave the show.

He raised his hands and turned to exit the stage where the last three stood.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Adekunle's eviction

@favour.ngumas:

"He did not tell Venita “I love you” or “I miss you” or “I can’t wait to be with you “ Lol Queen of jaga jaga."

@Adekunle our star:

"Adekunle our star."

@Sandiousb:

"Ceec for the money oooo."

@amakaezenkeiru"

"Ceec is out, Spartans how far? Ilebaye the winner."

@esepretty20:

"Adekunle think say na business as usual wan boy and girl they go last on stage."

@misswow:

"CeeC is out e sweet me die.. Ilebaye for the money Jesus.. see as my heart dey beat.. it pained her Sha. She won innoson car no mean she go win 120 million ."

@dianaa_njoroge's:

"He really tried now let baye win."\

@Adebare_w:

:His game is up."

@labake3530:

"Una mind no go touch ground. Baye for the money." \

@vihkkies_couture:

"They planned for the girls, but the girls watched them leave who run the world!!!!!!!!!! GIRLS."

Cross was shocked as he became the first to leave among the finalists

The BBNaija All-Stars show ended on Sunday, October 1. Cross was the first finalist to be evicted from the house.

Cross had spent N4m on Monniepoint to ensure he made it to the show's final.

His colleagues were shocked when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, called his name

Source: Legit.ng