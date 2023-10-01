The Big Brother Naija All Stars show has come to an end today, October 1, and Cross was the first finalist to be evicted from the six

The reality star and his colleagues looked shocked after the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, called his name

Cross spent N4m on buying coins from his colleagues just to make sure he ended up as a finalist on the show

The Big Brother Naija All Stars show kicked off on July 23, and the finale is today, Sunday, October 1.

The first finalist to be evicted from the six that made it to the end was Cross, who spent N4m on moniepoint coins to ensure he emerged a finalist.

Netizens react to Cross' eviction Photo credit: @cross_daboss

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted, Cross and his colleagues briefly opened their mouths in shock after the show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu announced his eviction.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cross' eviction

rahma_temmytope:

"He bought his way up, and God still didn't favor him!"

s3ann88:

"4million moniepoint in the mud "

chef_mannie_cuisines:

"The first finalist was the first one to be eliminated."

lucy.skyrah:

"Best wishes to him in his next journey."

ugochi_agbakwuru:

"Audience choose wawulence today"

berryblaast_01:

"There's something about him this season that screams SAPA,i enjoyed him last season but not this season."

jayempire_10:

"Baye wan faint make them bring ice block for her oohshe’s thinking they will evict her first."

faithunuoya:

"Mercy was shocked."

faithunuoya:

"Mercy was shocked."

kanyinsola394:

"Adekunle your dream didn't come to reality."

_abigaillebene_:

"They were surprise illebaye's name was not mentioned. "

marycynthiaesiene:

"I said it that cross is the first to enter final and the first to be evicted "

ogeashley:

"As expected."

Ex-housemates join finalists at final party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija finalists briefly reunited with their former colleagues at their final party on Saturday, September 30.

As Cee C, Mercy, Cross, Ilebaye, Pere and Adekunle prepared to party, they were pleasantly surprised.

Shouts of excitement rocked the air as the All Stars housemates set eyes on one another at the party arena.

Source: Legit.ng