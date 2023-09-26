BBNaija All Stars’ celebrity, Alex, is now in the news over how she uses bright colours on her hair

It all started when a Twitter user claimed that any woman who colours her hair has no home training and is not a wife material

Alex reacted to the post by sharing different photos of her hair in bright colours as she cried out

Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex Asogwa, is back in the spotlight over her love for coloured hair.

The reality show star took to Twitter to react after a tweep condemned ladies who have coloured hair.

According to the Twitter user, @Skillzxtimi, any decent woman with home training would not colour her hair. He also said that women who do it are not wife material.

BBNaija Alex replies man who slammed ladies with coloured hair. Photos: @alex_unusual

He tweeted:

“A decent woman will never color her hair. It shows lack of home training! such women can never be wife material!”

See his tweet below:

Alex reacts as man condemns women who colour their hair

Alex soon caught sight of @skillzxtimi’s tweet and as someone who is well known for dying her hair in different wild colours, she reacted to the post.

The BBNaija star shared a series of photos of her hair in different colours ranging from blonde to purple as she cried out about not being a wife material.

She wrote:

“I’m crying. What material am I now ? !!!! Why me”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as BBNaija’s Alex taunts man that slammed women with coloured hair

Alex’s response to the tweep who condemned ladies with coloured hair raised more reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Amaka laughed at Alex’s four coloured hairstyles:

Praises said her wife material has torn:

Callistus tweeted:

This tweep said he would personally marry Alex:

Thelma said Alex’s wife material is not in the market:

Idan said they don’t think Alex can be helped:

