It was an emotional moment for both mother and son as they reunited after eight years of being apart

The young man made his mum shed tears as he not only paid her a surprise visit but gifted her a car and bundles of cash

The touching reunion video melted hearts on social media as people gushed over the young man's gesture

A woman shed tears as her young son made a surprise return home in style after eight years.

In a video seen on TikTok, the woman was so shocked to see her son that her umbrella fell to the wet ground.

The young man and his mum shed tears. Photo Credit: @firstselection

She immediately broke down in tears as he hugged her and handed her a bouquet of flowers and followed it up with bundles of cash.

He got his mum a new car

While the woman was still expressing shock at what was happening, he took her outside to unveil a black new whip he got her.

He led her into the driver's seat. The woman could not believe her eyes and wept even more and appreciated her son. The young man appreciated his mum for taking his calls these past eight years.

The reunion video stirred heartwarming reactions online.

Watch the video below:

The mother-son reunion made netizens emotional

kleoh8 said:

''People always post these like it's soo cool, if u don't put yourself in prison,wouldn't have put your mom through 8 years of no seeing you."

user7670252695719 said:

"Omg, this gives me chills! I only have one son and he is so dear to me . Enjoy each other."

cornfed_79 said:

"Makes me think when my brother was in fed prison. my ma thought she'd never see him outside of prison before she died. fortunately she got to."

Johnny Leonardo Ortiz said:

"My older brother did 15 years in prison. I did 2 years. Moms has always been there for us."

Jay said:

''Just lost my mom two weeks ago! Sitting here alone trying to get through it...GOD BLESS YOU BROTHER!"

Lovemylord1 said:

"I haven’t seen my son for 13 years. I had a stroke a few days after being told he’d be gone for 15 yrs. I’ll see my son again next week. My God, My God."

Candybar_81

“I Love you Mommy” melted my heart. Marry a man who Honors his Mother. She Raised A KING."

