Big Brother Naija reality star, Alex Unusual, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The Double Wahala star sported a blue and pink ensemble which she revealed to have been styled by her

The photos which gathered over 80,000 likes have earned numerous compliments from her fans and followers

Alex Asogwa is unarguably one of the most stylish Big Brother Naija stars the show has ever produced and it is not hard to see.

The 2018 Double Wahala star may have been a bit all over the place during her time in the house, but these past few years have shown that the TV star has evolved impressively.

The reality star has proven to be a fashion goddess. Photo credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

While she always seems to have the best glam squad in her team, Alex never misses an opportunity to prove that she is not clueless when it comes to fashion and style.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page of over 3 million followers to upload some fabulous new photos.

In the photos, the reality star rocked a fitted pair of pink shorts over a blue blouse which she matched with her Fedora hat.

For her feet, she matched colours with her shorts in a pair of pink pumps, sporting a multicoloured round bag.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Slay o’clock . Beauty, brain, God, colors and life. Everything gets hotter with Alex, I mean, look at these."

Source: Legit.ng