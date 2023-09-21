Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Ilebaye and Venita recently got into an argument that sparked mixed reactions on social media

In a viral video online, the two housemates insulted and dragged each other over their task in the house

Venita reportedly got pissed that Ilebaye refused to contribute when every other person shared theirs

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Venita rained insults on Ilebaye for minutes for refusing to contribute and choosing to eat while they prepared for their task in the house.

The BBNaija All Stars housemate was seen following Ilebaye out of their dressing room and raising her voice.

Netizens react to Ilebaye and Venita Photo credit @ilebayeee/@veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

According to Ilebaye, she had said she would join the team after eating her food, but Venita was not having it as time was no longer on their side.

After the conversation got heated, Ilebaye prayed against Venita and the evil spirit that sent her to provoke her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ilebaye made sure to reply to Venita with insults of equal measure.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the fight

There were divided opinions from social media users.

theslimgirlwithin_:

"At this point I think Venita is going through menopause cos this was really uncalled for. Haba…..are you the only one in that house??? What’s your pain exactly????? Nawa."

ifu_nwannewi:

"Venita could’ve handled this situation better, honestly. The man talk wasn’t necessary but Baye was at fault here."

thephenomenal_girl:

"I no know wetin happen oo and who was at fault but why does Venita keeps repeating same word everytime?"

theslimgirlwithin_:

"Wisdom is knowing that every individual possesses unique strengths and weaknesses. True intelligence lies in recognizing when to step back and let others lead in areas where we may not excel."

queenfatima_h:

"Venita, if they sent you from your village to Ilebaye, Holy Ghost Fire . .. "

callme_mjblack:

"Venita want this girl to get her 3rd strike but God pass her,, Baye be strong pls."

Ilebaye becomes finalist

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday, September 18, 2023, the housemates gathered in the arena to play their usual Head of House game, but they never expected that the task would be as strenuous as it was.

The housemates were provided with big blackboards that had two handholds and two footholds each. The reality stars were instructed to hold on to the bars without moving their hands or feet. Whoever maintained the position the longest would be the winner.

After Angel dropped out of the HOH game, Ilebaye burst into tears upon realising she had won the game.

Source: Legit.ng