Popular Nigerian singer, Ego, has lost her husband, Niyi Ogbaro, to the dismay of many fans

The news made the rounds on social media that Niyi died on August 30, 2023, in the United States of America

A journalist, Chris Kehinde, broke the sad news online, and many Nigerians shared their condolences

Much-loved Nigerian singer Ego, who was well known for being Lagbaja's backup vocalist, has lost her husband.

It was gathered that Ego’s husband, Niyi Ogbaro, passed on in America on August 30, 2023.

Nigerians mourn as Lagbaja's ex-backup singer, Ego, loses her husband. Photos: @egosings, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

The sad news was shared on social media by a Nigerian journalist, Chris Kehinde of @Ckn_news on Instagram.

Kehinde shared a photo of Ego with her partner. This was accompanied by a caption announcing the husband's demise. He wrote:

“Ohh No Victor 'Niyi Ogbaro This Can't Be True.

"Victor a regular commentator on this page and husband of Ego Ihenacho, the popular voice on those Lagbaja songs died today from what I just learnt. May his soul rest in peace.”

See his post below:

Ego and Niyi Ogbaro got married in 2009, but they reportedly lived apart for a while. The couple sparked breakup rumours after the Lagbaja backup singer removed her husband’s name from her social media accounts.

Nigerians react as singer Ego loses husband

The sad news of the death of Ego’s husband was met with mourning from Nigerians. A number of them sympathised with the singer.

Read some of their comments below:

Ruchinascakes_food:

“Lord please comfort her and her family.”

olufunmidebby:

“Oh, our iya mide of wura. Sorry about your loss ma'am.”

mumcyksquare:

“Jesusssss,may dah Lord comfort d family.”

j.b_properties:

“My condolences Mrs kuti.”

laidefox84:

“May his soul rest on in peace.”

omojadesinuola_09:

“Awww Iya Mide kuti. may God console her.”

basseyboyce:

“Oh no,. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with Ego and the rest of the family .”

fourteenth_feb:

“Oh how sad! May his soul rest in peace.”

geegal1:

“Oh my God, so sad! May his soul rest in peace ️️️.”

big_dee_naijarous:

“May His soul rest in peace.”

kemi.ikotunadekusibe:

“I pray comfort for Ego.”

pro_d_g:

“May his soul rest in peace..”

Careconcernsng:

“Oh!! May God console her and the family at large. Rest in peace.”

funkky_wears:

“May his soul rest in peace ️.”

a.d.e.j.o.k.e_:

“Awwwnnnn aunty Ego ❤️ May God comfort you @egosings ”

bukkylawal:

“May God console her and grant the man eternal rest .”

