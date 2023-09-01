Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has once again caused a stir over his foreign interviews where he spoke about his music

According to the Grammy-winning musician, popular American rapper, JCole, called him a reincarnation of the late 2Pac

Burna’s claim that JCole called him 2Pac soon made the rounds online and raised funny comments from Nigerians

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is trending online after claiming that US rapper, JCole, called him 2Pac.

A video made the rounds on social media of Burna Boy speaking during an interview. The Nigerian star said that while he and JCole were working on a song, the rapper called him 2Pac.

Burna Boy claims JCole called him a reincarnation of 2Pac in Africa.

The Nigerian singer said he was initially confused and wondering who Cole was talking to before realising he was the one.

The Nigerian star claimed JCole said he was like 2Pac who reincarnated in Africa. In his words:

“And before we start he just goes, ‘bro, this niigga is 2Pac’. And then I look around to see who he’s talking about and it’s me. He’s like ‘yea, it’s like 2pac reincarnated in Africa’, that’s kinda deep.”

Nigerians react as Burna Boy says JCole called him 2Pac

The video of Burna Boy speaking on how JCole called him 2Pac who reincarnated in Africa soon sparked a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. Some of them seemed to think the self-styled Odogwu was not being honest.

Read some of their comments below:

tomideosho:

“He hail@you as 2pac.na why you go dey jam talk say we no appreciate you for your home country …see you go explain taya …make you dey let america fanbasee overhype you pass Wetin you be …body go tell you.”

mrpappy200:

“You and J cole dey smoke igbo .”

mic.kers:

“This one wan become America musician by force by fire .”

segunpeepe_1:

“No evidence.. e suppose talk ham for the some wey e future ham .”

cjnr45:

“Dix 1 dey lie ehhh!!!”

Fan gives Burna Boy British passport

Meanwhile, Burna Boy’s interaction with a fan at a London show amused many netizens.

A video showed the moment a fan at the show gave the Grammy-winning musician a British passport.

It all started when Burna Boy joked about collecting offerings from his fans, and one of those in the crowd decided to drop their British passport. Burna Boy said:

"You’re giving me British passport! Ye! Kpali! My brother don’t worry! Una too bad! I love you too much!”

Source: Legit.ng