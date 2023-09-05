BBNaija All Stars, Venita, and Omoshola recently treated their fellow housemates to a hilarious blast from their past season, Pepper Dem Gang

The incident sent Nigerians into hauls of laughter involving a Pepper Dem Gang housemate called Cindy, who was spotted squeezing foundation from a nylon to prepare for Saturday night party

Venita and Omoshola fondly recalled this unforgettable moment from their first appearance on the reality show, sparking curiosity and questions from the current All Stars housemates

BBNiaj All Stars Venita and Omoshola have reminded other housemates of a hilarious incident from their Pepper Dem Gang season four.

It was reported that a particular housemate, Cindy, sent Nigerians into a frenzy of laughter, after she was found squeezing out the foundation from a nylon to prepare for Biggie's Saturday night party.

BBNaija All Stars Venita and Omashola recount Cindy's hilarious stay in the house Credit: @veezeebeybeh, @cindyokafor, @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Venita and Omoshola remind other housemates of the incident that occurred during their first appearance on the reality show, which raised questions from other housemates.

The actress disclosed that that was Cindy's strategy because after they left the show that year, they discovered she was a boss lady with several businesses, including a radio station.

See the video below

BBNaija Cindy's discussion sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bigHotbaby1:

"I remember oo that girl. Na case."

@jessybleezy:

"I remembered that day, housemates insulted and isolated from her thinking she was poor not knowing she had her own strategy. They all said a lot about her till they came out and found out she had radio station."

@Wildorah:

"Poor Cindy she probably couldn't afford it,there's nothing to laugh about."

@Giftnnabuike2:

"I remember and sleek had to come for her rescue."

@Ssss7ssss4:

"Thats how you nigerians hated enkay for not wanting to play ludo with cindy bc she was 'poor', same version now ilebaye, you lot like rubbish."

@nikky_foster:

It was so embarrassing when she came out of the house and said it was nothing ..if she had came earlier she would have won the show

@emmy_mmc:

"Cindy was very funny during her season."

@Charleschubby2:

"Cindy was something else sha, made the viewers send Enkay home because of ludo, ignited the fight between Tacha and Mercy that led to Tacha's disqualification."

Venita calls Doyin ugly.

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Venita, is back in the news over her comments about another housemate, Doyin.

Venita had called Doyin ugly while speaking about her with her co-stars, Angel, Soma and Adekunle.

It all started with Venita speaking with the others about how Doyin had claimed Soma had eyes for her in the house. Not stopping there, the mum of two proceeded to confirm from Soma if Doyin truly said so and he agreed.

Source: Legit.ng