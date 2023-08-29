Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross got his heart broken after he made a demand for his favourite food

Instead of a hot box of delicious pizza, Biggie decided to prank the reality star and sent him a box of fake wooden pizza

Cross couldn't believe his eyes and lamented bitterly as he noted that everyone knows pizza is his best food, yet Biggie did him dirty

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross was moved to tears as he sat down and lamented about Biggie pulling a prank on him.

In a video seen online, a box of fake pizza was delivered to the house for Cross after he made a request to Biggie.

As other housemates tried to figure out the wooden fake pizza and the box it came in, Cross sat in a chair, too shocked to speak.

After finding his voice, the reality star queried why Biggie would pull such a move, knowing that pizza is his best food, which was why he asked for it.

Other housemates like Doyin and Whitemoney found Cross' outburst hilarious.

Netizens react to Cross' video

chyamakah_jenny:

"Cross almost cried blood."

crownyzcorner1:

"Biggie na Agbaya."

miss.eddyjames:

"lol Ike no fit believe am he thinks biggie hide something inside . Ike the gamer "

duchess_april:

"Why Neo come dey smell the carton now."

mobolar__:

"Biggie for hear am from cross in his next diary session Thank God he sent the real pizza."

___omololasilver___:

"When he shows him "Cross da boss" attitude now you will say his rude to Biggie"

maya_miya879:

"He stresses biggie so much. Guess it’s biggies’s come back."

reetaa_01:

"Cross would have dragged biggie if the pizza didn’t finally come."

Cross makes history in All Stars season

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross made history as the first contestant to take food into the dairy room.

In a viral video online, Cross was seen in the diary room with a bowl of spaghetti, and with the conversation he had with Biggie after, looks like he didn't get into trouble.

At the end of the session, Biggie asked the reality star to exit the diary room with his food, and Cross offered him a bite.

