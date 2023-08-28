BBNaija's All Stars evicted housemate Frodd's wife, Chioma, was seen speaking to him over the telephone in a trending video

In the sweet video, the reality star's wife, who was excited to hear his voice, asked him if she should come over to his hotel

The fun video has stirred reactions from viewers of the reality show, as many gushed over the couple

Barely hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Frodd was evicted, he got to hear his wife, Chioma, aka Pharm Chi's voice over the phone. This came weeks after leaving her at home to participate in the reality show.

After Frodd's eviction, the happy wife took to her Instastory to share a cute photo of them.

Chioma wrote in the caption:

"Welcome home baby ❤️❤️❤️".

See a screenshot of her post below:

Frodd's wife speaks to him over the phone

In a video that has gone viral, Chioma was seen having a phone conversation with Frodd while asking him if she should come over to his hotel.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Frodd was evicted from the BBNaija show on Sunday, August 27, alongside his co-housemate, Tolani Baj.

Reactions trail Frodd's conversation with wife

See some of the comments below:

achimpus_:

"Frood be acting like he was the one that told biggie to evict him on purpose."

prolificmfon:

"Una go video everything."

luciousdarlington:

"That "should I come" na to go help oga drop things and things from him body. Better wife."

zeenah_._:

"Awwwww He who finds a wife, finds a good thing fr❤️."

official_lustreoffor:

"Since wey he for don comot without eviction go see his new family. He go sit down there as if he doesn’t know he won’t win the money. Thank God he’s out now. Every day dey complain of waist pain."

qlan_qollections:

"A win is a win He left the show to go home to the real price that’s a win for me."

Frodd's wife welcomes baby girl

It was a moment of celebration for Frodd as his wife welcomed a baby girl on Friday, August 11.

Pictures of his wife on the hospital bed emerged online.

Legit.ng previously reported that Frodd spoke on his wife's impending delivery during his time in the diary room with Biggie as he conveyed his love to his wife and baby.

