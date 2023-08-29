Do you know there is Big Brother Australia? The only two-time winner of the competition, Reggie Bird, has stirred reactions with a comment she made about Mercy Eke

In a post shared online, Reggie rallied support for the Nigerian former BBNaija winner, Mercy, noting that no one is ever completely safe

The Australian also noted that she was looking forward to seeing Mercy join her as the only other two-time winner of the show

Reality TV star and two-time winner of the Big Brother Australia show Reggie Bird recently stirred reactions online with a post about ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke.

In a comment shared on Twitter, Reggie hailed Mercy, acknowledging that she is about to attain a revered status that only she, as a reality TV star, had achieved.

Australian Big Brother winner Reggie Bird drums up support for Mercy Eke. Photo credit: @reggiebird/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Gotta vote as you are never safe - Reggie Bird

Reggie, in her post, threw her weight behind Mercy to emerge the 2023 BBNaija All-Star champion and become the first female two-time winner of the show in Africa and second globally.

In her post, the Australian revealed that she would continue voting for Mercy from her country, hoping she wins and joins her on the pedestal as as a two-time winner.

See Reggie Bird's post supporting Mercy Eke below:

See the reactions that Reggie's post about Mercy Eke stirred online

@euniceorji.chi:

"Queen of highlight ❤️you gonna win again."

@nchekwubeike:

"Someone that has never won b4 will win this time."

@monique__one:

"All I see in the comment section is people afraid of just how strong Mercy is. Like it or not, smear her name the way you like, she's winning again this year."

@icebliss_official:

"Mercy can never win this very season she’s definitely gonna be on the top 5."

@idarafrancis:

"Oh yea. We are in it Mercy most make me her person friend cos I d try for her ooo since the first time she enter bbbrother."

@elizabethamani:

"Na Cee-C get dis money if una like go up Rebecca and all her cousins."

@iprecified:

"The 120M is MERCIFIED ❤️. If e pain you hit your head for wall."

@julietuzowuihe:

"My lambo you are loved work wide."

@racheal_orji91:

"Why do you people hate on @official_mercyeke girl is going to shock una."

@nnekaopara3:

"Wow there are levels to this mercyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy is too connected."

