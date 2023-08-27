Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate Ka3na lost her oyinbo husband to cancer in May and went off social media to mourn

The self-acclaimed boss lady has returned to social media with a post appreciating everyone who sent her support and words of comfort

In the photos alongside the message, the mum of one shared photos of herself in a black dress that left little to imagine

After almost three months away from social media, Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate Ka3na has returned with a bang.

The mum of one stayed away from the limelight to mourn her oyinbo husband, who passed away in May after battling cancer.

Ka3na returns to social media with a bang

Source: Instagram

In the new post on her page, Ka3na said she has returned stronger even though life has thrown her one of its toughest balls.

The reality star, who left nothing to imagine about her chest area in a sultry black dress, also expressed gratitude to people who reached out to her with love and support.

She wrote:

"Widowed NOT Weathered Rising from the ashes, embracing my inner boss lady! ✨ After mourning the loss of my beloved husband, I am stepping back into the social media world to share my journey of resilience, strength, and my luxurious lifestyle. Life may have thrown its toughest challenges at me, but I am determined to rise above and live life to the fullest."

See Ka3na's post below:

Netizens celebrate Ka3na's return

sa_skin_organics:

"Welcome back, the real Boss Lady "

cree._ai:

"Ouuuu their boss lady is back!"

fatimaali8106:

"Must you dress naked? Very wrong of you."

helina_stars_shines:

"Finally the QUEEN is here ❤️❤️ The Goddess of Good heart herself."

tos_collection_:

"Welcome back...... may God strengthen you."

leticiapencia:

"Welcome back boss lady yesterday I was thinking about you , am glad you are back ❤️"

westernivory:

"@official_ka3na your more than you can imagine darling you are one of a kind for sure the strongest person i know."

Source: Legit.ng