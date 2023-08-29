Big Brother Naija All Stars CeeC has promised to unleash her madness on any of the housemates who come for her

The lawyer was triggered by Doyin's attitude towards her after she became the Head of House

In a heated conversation with Ike and Kim Oprah, CeeC revealed how she felt about Doyin demanding respect from her

BBNaija All Stars CeeC did not take it lightly with her friend in the house, Doyin, over the latter's recent demands from the housemates.

Doyin, who became the second female housemate to win the Head of House on Monday, August 28, recently held a meeting that CeeC wasn't comfortable with.

BBNaija All Stars CeeC attacks Doyin for demanding respect as the new HOH. Credit: @ceec_official @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the popular social media blog Sabi Radio, it was reported that CeeC walked out of the lounge this morning while the housemates were in a meeting with Doyin.

Unhappy about her last encounter with Doyin, she pointed out her grievance during a conversation with Ike and Kim Oparah.

The lawyer called Doyin a "rat" for demanding respect from her as the new HOH and promised to display her madness this week if anyone comes at her.

See the video below:

BBNaija All Stars CeeC's anger sparks reactions online

See what internet users had to say below:

creamyelma12:

"We are here for the vawulence, let it begin already."

its.bles.sing:

"Ceec if e easy win am."

chichi_blogs:

"They gave her HOH or she worked for it. Run am if e easy now."

pretty_hanie29:

"HOH wey she never win b4 ….win am first b4 u call am small."

mor__r33n__:

"This week na for violence o! Even Pere, Mercy and Ike don talk am. Let the war begin, they better allow Doyin win this week’s wager o."

holuwaseun:

"Aunty they didn’t give her HOH she worked for it and won it. If e easy do am. So disrespectful."

antagonisticmama:

"Which disrespect? She called people to discuss cleaning portions and wager task and she did it with decorum,without imposing anything on anyone what does she want, she the Ceec who is she?

"If she reache make see answyHOH and sit on the throne and call housemates to the lounge or let her not participate in any task activity just bcos Doyin decided to return her energy of not speaking to her, if she reach gan let her stay in the house when biggie asks them to go out to present the wager,d-mb good for nothing, I don’t have fav but I go troll this one."

geesnaturals_skincare:

"We dey your back you where nice they said you're rude kuku show them real madness."

Source: Legit.ng