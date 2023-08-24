BBNaija All Stars housemate, Neo, has continued to turn the heads of ladies on the show, with many of them expressing their admiration for him

Legit.ng has now organised a poll for its readers to determine which female housemate will be the perfect match for Neo

Netizens had to pick between Uriel, Ilebaye and Tolani Baj, and the voting result had an unexpected winner

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Neo, has continued to make headlines over the love the ladies on the show have for him.

Neo has been known to be the favourite of a number of ladies in the house, who have expressed their admiration for him.

BBNaija All Stars' fans vote for who is Neo's perfect match. Photos: @neo_akpofure, @tolanibaj, @urielmusicstar, @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has organised a poll for its readers on Twitter to determine which of the female housemates will be the perfect match for Neo.

In the poll, fans had to vote for either Ilebaye, Uriel or Tolani Baj.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tolani Baj, the least perfect fit for Neo

After a round of voting, the result finally came in, and things took an interesting turn.

One of the housemates, Uriel, got most of the votes with a total of 50.7%. Ilebaye, on the other hand, received sizable votes with a total of 39.8%.

However, Tolani Baj seemed to be the least favourite for voters, seeing as she got a very meagre amount of votes. The young lady had only 9.5% votes.

See the voting result below:

Tolani Baj rejects Neo's breakup request

Meanwhile, Tolani has been fighting most of the ladies in the house to stay off Neo, whom she has taken as her man.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemates trended on social media after discussing their relationship in the toilet.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Neo threatened to end his relationship with Tolani Baj, after her heated exchange with Ilebaye because of him.

In a trending video, Neo attempted to take the bold step to put an end to whatever was between him and Tolani, and he told her he was done.

However, in her response, Tolani insisted she was not quitting their relationship even if Neo did.

Source: Legit.ng