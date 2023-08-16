BBNaija All Stars housemate Neo has finally opened up on the reason behind his separation from his ex-lover and reality star Vee

Neo claimed Vee tried to rekindle their relationship, but he had lost interest as she was still holding grudges against his cousin Venita

Neo's claim has sparked reactions from many, including Vee, who suggested her ex was lying without proof

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, better known as Neo, has opened up on how his ex-lover, Vee Iye, tried to get back with him nine months after they parted ways.

Neo, who was Vee's love interest during the Lockdown edition, in a conversation with fellow All-Stars housemate, Pere, on Tuesday, August 15, claimed Vee made efforts to rekindle their relationship.

Vee says Neo has no evidence of her trying to rekindle their relationship. Credit: @veeiye @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

He, however, added that he was no longer interested in being with her as Vee still held a grudge against his cousin, Venita.

Neo said:

“To be honest, I’m not sure I’ve said this before but one of the reasons I couldn’t really give my ex [Vee] a chance was even because the last time we spoke, this was nine months after our breakup, she was still referring to fighting my cousin."

Watch the video below:

Vee reacts to Neo's bold claim

Vee, who is not a participant in the All Stars edition, took to her Twitter handle to debunk Neo's claim as she said he had no proof.

See her tweet below:

Neo's handler insists there is proof

While Neo is in Big Brother's house, his handler has subtly replied to Vee.

See the tweet shared via Neo's verified Twitter handle below:

Netizens react as Vee replies Neo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

chi_dee_rah:

"Neo don explain tire but still no evidence ."

bestie__c::

"Kuku marry your cousin nah You go explain tire."

niolaa_a:

"Well… there’s no evidence like my Vee stated Sorry bro."

cal_me_jessii:

"Neo talks too much…I hate it when men talks too much ."

chiegbo:

"Neo did the right thing that vee will separate him from his family all in the name of yeye marriage that she won't even give you peace."

Neo claims all his ex-girlfriends return to him

Neo and his ex-girlfriend, Vee, made headlines on social media to the amusement of fans.

It all started when Neo was bragging on the BBNaija show about how his ex-girlfriends returned to him.

Not stopping there, Neo continued to emphasise that he wasn’t lying, and he also said that he knows his worth right now.

Source: Legit.ng