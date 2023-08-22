Singer Portable Zazu recently marked his first anniversary as a royal chief in the Ota area of Ogun state

Clips from the event showed, Portable and his wife Ewatomi rocking traditional outfits, including stylist crown-like caps on their heads

Popular Fuji singer Taye Currency also performed at the event, with Portable and his wife joining other Ota indigenes on the dance floor

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation Label boss Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable Zazu, has shared fun videos from his first anniversary as one of the royal chiefs in Ota Ogun state.

Following his rise to fame thanks to YBNL boss Olamide, the Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, in Ota, an area in Ogun State, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, honoured the singer with a chieftaincy title 'Amuludun of Tigbo land.'

Taye Currency performs as Portable marks 1st anniversary as a royal chief in Ogun state. Credit: @portablebaeby

‘Amuludun,' a Yoruba phrase in English, means ‘one who makes a community happy.'

Celebrating his first anniversary since bagging the chieftaincy title, the Zazu crooner was seen with his wife, Ewatomi Bewaji, rocking traditional attires with crown-like caps.

Another clip showed the couple surrounded by the people of Ogun state as they danced joyfully while Fuji star, Taye Currency, performed.

Watch the video as Portable celebrates

Fans congratulate Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Portable's video, see them below:

zuma_idris

"First wife pride how are those home wrecker's feeling watching thisjust asking respectfully!!!."

davewellbeing:

"Big progress from this guy from when I first knew him Love from England."

midecupoftee:

"If them see say you get money them go find one title for you."

ife__gal:

"Husband and wife!!! I will never a second option in my life..."

ademolaengrtaiwo:

"I love him because he is a very smart guy. No comparison with anybody that I want to have house in lekki or magodo . At least he can feed his family very well then what else again."

Why Portable didn't feature in Jagun Jagun

Portable sparked a major reaction online with a revelation about Femi Adebayo's movie, Jagun Jagun.

In the trending clip, Portable noted that he was not a fan of the movie because it was about fighting and war rather than how to make money.

The Zazu crooner also shared his reasons for not featuring in Jagun Jagun. He noted that the type of voodoo he has only works for money, not fighting.

Source: Legit.ng