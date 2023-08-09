Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions on social media over his willingness to have another woman added to his list of lovers

In a post sighted online, the singer was seen dropping words of endearment under the posts of one of the queens of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Dami

The Zazu crooner called the ex-queen his baby, queen and testimony, and she reciprocated with equal energy

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable might have his eyes on Dami, one of the queens of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

In a post sighted online, it was revealed that the duo have been flirting and using words of endearment for each other.

Netizens react as Portable and ex-queen flirt Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In several posts of the ex-queen, the singer made sure to drop comments affirming affection for the widow.

The love is not one-sided; the ex-queen has been reciprocating with equal energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Portable and Dami's post

As expected, the exchange sparked reactions, with netizens speculating the duo might have something going on.

Read comments below:

@tradericch:

"What’s going on hia"

@Blaq_ebony:

"From being a queen in a royal palace to a queen in the trenches. Lord don’t ever let me go from grace to grass."

@Bkally1:

"Person wey Jenner Otega like which woman no go like am."

@effizzzyy:

"Zazuu dey eye royalty "

@METAJUNY:

"Person wey be former queen, she belongs to the streets now!"

@OmoOje_:

"Sha have money, in case you're in doubt, have more money. They rarely have a choice."

Lege slams late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, orders her to wear shorts on IG live

Popular Nollywood actor Lege Miami has a dating show, and the widowed queen of the late Alaafin of Oyo was his guest.

Queen Dami is ready to settle down with another man, and Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her full form.

The actor, however, got mad after seeing that the queen had a huge gown on and queried if she really wanted a husband with her outfit.

Source: Legit.ng