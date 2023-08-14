BBNaija's All-Stars housemate Frodd was unable to hold back as he expressed his displeasure at an unknown housemate who stole meat

In a trending video, Frodd was threatening to beat whoever the culprit was in and out of the house

The video has since stirred reactions from some of his fans, who also took his side as they wondered which housemate was the culprit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd in a trending video online, has threatened to deal with whoever stole his meat.

Frodd, in a video, was unable to hold back as he expressed his displeasure at the culprit, while other male housemates acted unbothered as he ranted on.

Video as Frodd expresses his displeasure at colleagues. Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

In the video, the father of one threatened to beat whoever the culprit was when caught

“I go beat you here, beat you outside," Frodd said as he raged over his missing meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Frodd threatens to beat housemate who stole his meat

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Frodd's outburst, see them below:

lifeofzic:

"This is me…don’t touch my food..I Dey quick rush pesin."

osejmax1:

"Flood abi Frodd you too like food, who thief e meat make e return am lol ."

judelucan:

"This Big Brother show just get as e be this season."

Gracie_oguns:

"Frodd sef wan beat person No be the same Frodd wey like to dey cry for house? Small yansh dey shake oo."

iamkazie:

"Yeah, if them thief my meat abi chicken e go vex me like this too."

Bkally1:

"Two things you don’t mess with Igbo people with Food You know the last one."

KWYtycoon:

"It can pain eh after hiding your food and you found out someone has eaten from it."

VictorMordi12:

"No be frood were dey cry like baby that season be this. Omo him don grow liver now oh."

Frodd's wife welcomes baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of celebration for Frodd as his wife welcomed a baby girl on Friday, August 11.

The housemate on the reality show to contest for the grand prize of N120M became a father, as pictures of his wife on the hospital bed emerged online.

Legit.ng previously reported that Frodd spoke on his wife's impending delivery during his time in the diary room with Biggie as he conveyed his love to his wife and baby.

Source: Legit.ng