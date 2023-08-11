Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has returned to the country after a long tour abroad, and he is obviously enjoying his time

A video recently made the rounds online of the self-styled African Giant cruising the streets of Lagos in his Rolls Royce

Burna was seen surrounded by his police escorts, who blew their sirens as fans waved at him like he was a president

Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, is now back in Lagos, and he is making the most out of his time back in the country.

Burna has been on tour abroad and selling out large venues that made headlines on social media.

In a new development, the Odogwu was seen on the streets of Lagos with his entourage as he cruised around in his Rolls Royce.

Burna Boy got presidential treatment while cruising round Lagos in Rolls Royce. Photos: @kelechicollin13

Source: Twitter

The viral video showed Burna Boy driving between his police escorts as they blew their sirens to alert people of his presence and to clear the way for the singer.

Some onlookers were also spotted standing from their seats to wave their hands at the singer as he drove past. The people who recorded the video were also heard shouting at the top of their voices as they praised Burna Boy.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions to video of Burna Boy cruising Lagos in Rolls Royce

The video of Burna Boy getting presidential treatment while cruising the streets of Lagos in his Rolls Royce soon made the rounds online, and it got many netizens talking.

Read some of their comments below:

Kayce said the streets love Odogwu:

onlyykenneth:

“Bro is driving his cars according to the colour of his outfit .”

Bigkay55_:

“Let him enjoy Wizkid and David no Dey around .”

florishbaba:

“Why that girl for back seat dey hide abi na my babe? ”

lekside___:

“Hard work pays.”

_manlike_ugo:

“Nigga is rich and doesn’t show off at all new cat for a reason @burnaboygram.”

fda_music:

“Make he come Sango if dem born am well.”

Youngactor001:

“Who notice that girl they hide her face ”

richii_bahd:

“Odogwu no Dey get worriesyou simply can’t hate that guy not a fan but love him ❤️❤️.”

osayenyen:

“All these cars them dey lease for Yankee come take dey fool people. The youths are not just ready in this country.”

gukem999:

“U Dey inside Rolls Royce Dey hide from Camera , who in babe that ? In boyfriend sef go happy give am. Make she no Dey hide.”

mynam_e9173:

“Why siren dey blow?? Na president.”

Burna Boy drops deep observation on hard work

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Burna Boy shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a shared video online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person. In his words:

"For this life, if you no make am, no evidence say you try your best. You go dey explain tire, you go explain, explain, explain, because no evidence say you try your best," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng