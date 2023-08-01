BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, has amused many netizens after he taunted his colleagues over a dirty kitchen

In a video making the rounds, he was seen singing about how others would cook and not clean the kitchen

The funny video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens as some of them commented on Soma singing backup

Whitemoney’s love for the kitchen is known, and he appeared displeased with how his fellow housemates were not taking care to keep it clean.

Source: Instagram

In a video snippet from the show making the rounds online, Whitemoney was seen singing a song of mockery as he taunted the others for not keeping the kitchen clean.

In the song, he sang about how people would cook and not clean, but they were fine with bathing and cleaning their bodies while refusing to wash their plates.

See the video below:

Funny reactions as Whitemoney sings to taunt All Stars housemates

The video of Whitemoney singing to complain about the dirty kitchen appeared to amuse many netizens. A number of them shared their funny comments. Read some of them below:

Jeniffer :

“Soma the back up singer.”

manyeke:

“Not soma helping himmazi.”

Dami:

“Big brother should keep all of them in the house for us for like 3 weeks abeg.”

_lala_:

“A pure igbo person."

Vxpressionz:

“Abeg who cook no wash plate abeg, Una dey cause wahala for here.”

Bisola:

“Na Werey Dey pack put this set.”

Ehiedu mercy:

“Y won’t I love this guy.”

Lizzygold cosmetics:

“White eeeeeeeee, wetin mek i no go vote you again.”

mama:

“Trouble maker.”

Akum Diane Abang:

“This is the mazi I know n love.”

MamaPeace:

“Message well digested. if na me I enter that kitchen make a bend.”

user7729643439310onyipresh❤️:

“I can't stop laughing.”

chinny_005:

“This was so fun to watch. You and Soma must release this song when you come out .”

ola_dorc:

“Whitemoney was right, person go cook he no go wash where they cook, that's bad.”

Whitemoney addresses Uriel's claim of being bullied in the kitchen

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney has opened up on his encounter with Uriel in the kitchen.

Uriel had claimed he bullies her, doesn't want her in the kitchen and has refused to eat her food.

Whitemoney said that the narrative Uriel is pushing was the same thing Pere pushed during their season, and he doesn't like it. After confirming his closeness with his colleague, Whitemoney also said he doesn't eat Uriel's food because of her diet; she eats healthy, and he eats unhealthy.

Source: Legit.ng