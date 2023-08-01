After Uriel lamented about Whitemoney bullying her in the kitchen and refusing to let her cook, he told his side of the story

Pere, who was part of those Uriel complained to, made it his duty to rally her fears and anger to him

Talking to Cee C, Frodd and others, he explained sharing protein with Uriel and the major reason he doesn't eat her food

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney has opened up on his encounter with Uriel in the kitchen.

Uriel had claimed he bullies her, doesn't want her in the kitchen and has refused to eat her food.

Netizens react as Whitemoney addresses Uriel's claim Photo credit: @urielmusicstar/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In the video online, the singer, with Frodd as his witness, explained what happened with the goat meat Uriel claimed he refused to give her.

He added that the narrative Uriel is pushing was the same thing Pere pushed during their season, and he doesn't like it.

After confirming his closeness with his colleague, Whitemoney also said he doesn't eat Uriel's food because of her diet; she eats healthy, and he eats unhealthy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney's video

Many people are of the opinion that Uriel just wants to push the narrative Pere pushed two years ago even though it's not true.

Read some comments sighted below

de_joe_outfits:

"Still we will vote WM .she can cry loud "

queensalmires4:

"Uriel should rest abeg…Whitemoney genuinely loves cooking and datz it "

pmela7522:

"Uriel is dieting while WM is making general food"

tracyangwabu:

"Uriel could have Spoken to Him if they’re friends!! All that screaming was unnecessary."

fig8kimberly:

"I think I understand WM. If you try to do all those healthy food cooking and eating around me, I swear I won't eat btw Cee c minding her business is the healthiest."

fgg_becker:

"Uriel don use her hand spoil game for herself."

mihlalitwala:

"There goes another year or sympathy vote for him ..he’s allways a victim "

Source: Legit.ng