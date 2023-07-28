Big Brother All Stars housemate Tolani Baj recently got queried by Biggie over her altercation with Ilabaye

Recall the night before, Baj had sent Ilabaye out of the room after she laid in NeoEnergy's bed which upset her

In her diary session, Baj made attempted to justify her actions which sparked reactions among viewers

All Stars housemate, Tolani Baj, was faced with having to explain herself to Biggie over her spat with Ilebaye the previous night.

Tolani Baj was questioned by Biggie over her fight with Ilebaye Credit: @bigbronaija

In her Friday evening diary session, the DJ was queried about her behaviour towards the Gen Z Baddie after she tried to spend the night in NeoEnergy's bed.

When asked about what authority she had to sent Ileyabe out of the room, Baj made several attempts to justify her actions by explaining her reasons.

Watch the video below:

Tolani Baj sends Ilebaye out of her room for sleeping in NeoEnergy's bed

Recall it all started when Ilebaye was cosying up to Neo under the duvet in his room with his bed beside Tolani’s own. She suddenly stood up and dragged the duvet off of their bodies, and Ilebaye let out a scream in shock.

Tbaj then went ahead to order Ilebaye out of the room and said she was not going to let her sleep beside her. Not stopping there, she rained a series of insults on her fellow BBNaija housemate as she jeered at her while she walked out of the room.

Social media users react to Tolani Baj's diary session

la_doosh_fashionaffairs:

"She still doesn’t see her fault, then lying to cover up."

yes_am_adababy:

"The truth is, tolani should have addressed her more nicely without having to insult her like her mother because ilebaya really needed that correction."

kinkie_xx:

"But big brother this isn’t ur business what happens between housemates is not ur concern ah ah she should hv stood up for herself."

itz_drekah:

"I like that big brother subtly called her out with mild vawulence."

seqeenat:

"There are ways to life, aggression and rudeness is not the way."

doradoratina:

"I don’t understand what y’all saying ..is ilebayr not confident enough to defend herself?"

nontando_official:

"I don’t care what anyone says but she was rude to her and that was uncalled for."

