The FBI has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a deadly triple h*micide in Delaware

Investigators said surveillance footage captured a grey Honda CR-V from which occupants allegedly opened fire on four victims before fleeing the scene

Authorities confirmed that two victims died shortly after the attack, while a third later succumbed to injuries, prompting an intensified federal investigation

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has appealed to the public for information that could help identify and arrest those responsible for a deadly triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, announcing a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

The appeal forms part of the agency's "Most Wanted" programme, where investigators are seeking fresh leads in a case that left three people dead and another injured.

FBI appealed to the public for information in the Delaware triple h*micide investigation. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Three killed, one injured in Wilmington shooting

According to the FBI, the attack happened on March 24, 2026, at about 2:23 p.m., when officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of gunfire along the 600 block of North Adams Street.

Police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, while a third victim later died from injuries sustained in the attack on May 4, 2026.

The fourth victim survived the shooting.

Surveillance footage revealed suspects' vehicle

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured the suspects arriving in a grey Honda CR-V bearing Florida licence plate QVHX48.

According to the FBI, the vehicle stopped before its door opened and occupants inside allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victims.

After the shooting, the SUV was seen speeding north along Adams Street.

Authorities later discovered that the Honda CR-V had been reported stolen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 4, 2026. It was recovered two days after the shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 2026.

FBI Offers Reward for Information

The FBI's Baltimore Field Office said it is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shootings.

Investigators urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Wilmington Police Department's crime tip hotline, the nearest FBI office, the closest American embassy or consulate, or submit information through the FBI's online tips portal.

The bureau said members of the public could also provide information anonymously as efforts continue to identify the suspects behind the fatal attack.

Yahoo Boys: American woman shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two 'Yahoo Boys' duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

Source: Legit.ng