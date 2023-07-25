BBNaija All Stars housemate Uriel during her diary session, revealed she would be the first housemate to reject eviction

This comes after Bigge on Tuesday asked her which housemate she thought would be evicted on Sunday

Uriel's statement has since stirred funny reactions from many of her fans and lovers of the reality show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Uriel is trending on social media over her hilarious diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, July 25.

During her diary session, Uriel told Biggie she would create drama if she was evicted from the house on Sunday.

Uriel says Biggie would need help to evict her. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

The housemate said she would set a record by becoming the first housemate to turn down eviction.

Biggie asked: “Who do you think is leaving on Sunday?”

Responding to Biggie, Uriel said:

“I pray it is not me because you will be needing 25 ninjas to carry me out. I will not go. I will be the first housemate in Big Brother Naija history to reject eviction. Not my portion.”

Watch the video from Uriel's diary session below:

Netizens react as Uriel tells Biggie should reject eviction

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed Uriel's dairy session with Biggie. See the comment below:

oreadegoke2010:

"She said after her brother gave him money to buy clothes and hair UU."

HeHerThey1:

"Okay are we keeping her in the house for long or not ."

EzeOgoma:

"During see Gobe,I no dey miss her diary session She once told Biggie""Riee ñsi."

Glory468215552:

"Uriel must be protected at all cost."

helpmate150:

"Her diary session was actually funny."

dorcus_kisakye:

"The day she was evicted during her season she asked Ebuka on stage if she can go back in the house."

BasitVeiss:

"Big brother should fake evict her please. Here for the drama ."

Source: Legit.ng