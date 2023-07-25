The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars show is already getting frisky as talks about forming alliances to take down each other have begun to emerge

Ike, ex-lover of season 4 winner Mercy Eke was recently captured in a viral moment talking about creating an alliance to take down his ex

Onyema, during the conversation with Angel, openly revealed that he doesn't want Mercy to win the All-Star show and even though she is a strong contender

Reality TV star Ike Onyema, one of the returning BBNaija stars on the All-Stars show, revealed during a conversation that he might have some grudges to settle with his ex-lover and housemate Mercy Eke.

Ike, during a discussion with Angel, revealed that he feels Mercy might nominate him for eviction. He further expressed that if he found out that she did such, he would form an alliance with other housemates and ensure he took her down, and at every opportunity he gets, he would always put her up for eviction.

The drama have started taking shape inside Bigge's All-Stars house as Ike shares how he intends to take down his ex-lover, Mercy Eke. Photo credit: @ikeonyema/@official_mercyeke/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel, in response to Ike's plan, noted that if she were the one who was also in the same house with her ex, she would put him up for eviction at every opportunity she gets.

She also warned Ike going up against the Season 4 winner because she believes Mercy is a strong contender and might win again.

Watch the video of Ike telling Angel his plans to take down Mercy Eke:

See how fans reacted to the video

@queenraymond7:

"Mercy is destined to be a Winner all her life...A born winner."

@nancy_perfectbutik:

"No cap my little frds Ike/ angle , Lamborghini is actually coming home with that money."

@dmjstyledit_:

"Angel doesn’t like talking down on ladies I like that."

@ukainmargaret:

"This breakup is still paining Ike as I can see,mercy is not a heartless person, she's matured and her focus is winning not fighting worthless fight with you baby boy."

swis_obylistic:

"Ike if you like put her twenty times I will definitely vote for her."

@iam_estar_bukoola:

"It's all stars , every one said they have money while introducing themselves , HV brands.,are ambassadors ... So now what , I will vote her to win .. as long as she gives us a nice show."

@de_lady_p:

"My problem is dat Ike talks too much for a man Abeg haaa."

@tracy_malinda11:

"You're right baby girl, she gonna win the second time."

@oparebea_xx:

"Mercy should not win again oo,voting for a rich person."

@jebose_ofuani:

"Ike still has feelings for mercy."

Source: Legit.ng