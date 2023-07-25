Big Brother Naija All Stars Ike shocked netizens after he revealed Venita as one of the ladies he pimps out to big men

A Twitter user called 2020 star Vee's attention, thinking it was her, but she boldly redirected the attention to Venita

Following reactions to her reply, Vee gave a subtle hint of what she suffered at the hands of Venita, probably for dating her cousin Neo

Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant Ike sparked reactions online after he gisted his colleagues about how he arranges girls for the big men he knows.

After he mentioned his co-contestant Venita, a mistaken Twitter user called out 2020 BBNaija Lockdown star Vee on Twitter.

Netizens react as Vee shades Venita Photo credit: @veeiye/@veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

Not one to let insults slide, Vee replied that Ike meant Venita, referring to her as 'the other Vee', and sparked another round of reactions.

After someone pointed out that the shade was distasteful, Vee clapped back and made it clear that she didn't care how it looked,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to her, people have no idea what Venita did to her, and she is not one to display only one side of her madness.

Vee and Venita's cousin Neo were Lockdown stars and got into a relationship that ended in drama online.

See the post below

Netizens react to Vee's shade

Vee has a reputation for being blunt with the courage to call out anyone online.

Read some comments gathered below:

@mzbrowniee05:

"Why should she ignore, someone assumed she is the one they are pimpingshe has to clear her name pleaseallow my girl breathe "

@iamthatyinka2:

"Vee, pls i need you in that Biggie house"

fablane_1:

"@bigbronaija abeg help us put @veeiye in that house... we want to check something pls."

@thisisfilando:

"What Vee is doing to Venita is like "I know you won't win, but I also want you to get evicted fast" "

@Habby_smiles:

"Very true.. venita did soooo much on this twitter and even on ig blogs . Anywhere Vee was mentioned or not mentioned.. she starts raving."

@AzikeJessica:

"Omo!!! If you stanned Vee then, you won't complain about what she is doing to Venita. That lady didn't allow this girl rest in that relationship even after the show."

melanie_choc:

"But why is vee not on this show "

dear_kay_cee:

"You see this vee?? I die here"

yellowshugabae:

" that’s the other Vee got me Rotfl "

Vee finally arrests plumber who scammed her of N150k after tricking him

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee gave an update on the fraudulent plumber that collected N150k for a N20k job from her.

Vee had vowed to get the plumber arrested and shared an update after carrying out her threat.

In a tweet, the BBNaija star revealed she asked him to come around after she realized what he had done, and he still had the effrontery to lock her tap again completely.

Source: Legit.ng