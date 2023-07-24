BBNaija All Star housemate Ike Onyema disclosed that he introduces his wealthy and "balling" friends to the BBNaija girls for "work," specifically naming Venita as an example

This was discussed at length around a table with other male participants including Kiddwaya, Seyi Awolowo, and Whitemoney

He claimed that he earns the most money whenever his friends are throwing a party and needs BBN women to attend

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ike Onyema has described how he connects his wealthy and extravagant friends with BBN females, citing Venita as an example.

Ike disclosed this while conversing with other male housemates on the new game show, including Kiddwaya, Seyi Awolowo, and Whitemoney.

BBNaija All Stars: Ike reveals he ‘pimps’ out BBN girls to his friends, mentions Venita as one Credit: @veezeebeybah @iamikeonyema

Source: Instagram

He mentioned he earns the most money when his outing friends are throwing a party and need girls to attend.

According to Ike, his acquaintances would occasionally make a specific request for "BBN girls," and he would connect the men with their desire.

He identified Venita as one of the BBN females he has repeatedly contacted for the gig.

BBNaija All Star Ike's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the heated reactions that trolled Ike for revealing such details on a live TV show. See them below:

macdenemmanuel:

"This guy should be avoided because what type of Nedu junior is this?"

jennydove45:

"He was given a second chance and boom he funked it up."

mhiz_tomi02:

"Venita will fight him for this when she’s out for saying this on Tv, pin this message."

melodilisa:

"It’s Seyi’s face for me make him eyes no go commot, he was shocked Ike could say such."

itzbbee__:

"It’s so funny how some people no fit learn their lesson even with second chance."

myz_ivy_gold:

"His going nowhere, this was what we wanted. Drama and commotion. His just starting."

Source: Legit.ng