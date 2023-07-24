Former BBNaija star, Tacha, has now cried out on social media after getting robbed in Paris, France

The media personality shared a video of herself on the streets of Paris as she cried out about how her two luggage were stolen

A number of netizens reacted to the news after Tacha revealed that her international passport and other valuables were taken

Former BBNaija star, Tacha, is now making the news after she was the latest celebrity victim of robbers in Paris.

Taking to social media via her official Twitter page, the media personality cried out about how she had been robbed in Paris.

According to Tacha, her two luggage were stolen and the boxes contained many valuables including her international passport.

Fans react as BBNaija's Tacha gets robbed in Paris, France. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The socialite shared the news with a video of herself on the streets of Paris. According to her, it is really a ghetto city.

She wrote:

“Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!!”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as Tacha gets robbed in Paris

The news of Tacha getting robbed in Paris, France, soon spread on different social media platforms and raised a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them noted that the French city has become infamous for its robberies with many tourists falling victims.

Read some of their comments below:

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Why is their government not doing anything about the incessant tourist robberies in these European cities?”

d2oris:

“Paris and robbery people they hug their bags while walking.:”

Cassy_emimial:

“The way I was so careful yesterday , they literally announce it on their trains to be careful of pickpockets , it’s that deep. You have to hold your bag to your chest. I feel for her cos passport .”

poshest_hope:

“Tbh, most of these European countries are the real ghetto but it’s just that we always put our country in bad light making it seem like it’s the worst in the planet.”

likavogue:

“Paris is very ghetto! One has to be careful when visiting.”

officialgeorgeoladimeji:

“Paris is over rated and the reason is because most French people don't live in Paris , they live south of France ( Monaco ) It's mostly French speaking Africans that are littered in Paris.”

chidoxflash:

“"Stealing" A universal language spoken & acted all over the world ”

reality_and_style:

"They did it to Kim Kardashian. Den of robbers."

