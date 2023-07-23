The Big Brother Nigeria’s latest show tagged All Stars has launched on July 23, 2023, to the joy of fans

Some old housemates have been brought together inside Big Brother’s mansion to compete for the N120 million prize money

Impressive photos of the luxury house the contestants will be staying in has now made the rounds on social media

A new Big Brother Nigeria season is upon us and it has been met with excitement from fans on the show on social media.

The reality TV show kicked off on July 23, 2023, as former BBNaija stars were unveiled as the new housemates to compete for the whopping N120 million prize money.

In usual Big Brother fashion, the housemates will be staying at Biggie’s luxury mansion and photos of the building have made the rounds on social media.

Impressive photos showing interior of BBNaija All Stars house. Photos: @pulsenigeria247, @BBNaija / Twitter

The TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gave viewers a tour of the impressive and newly redone interior of the property.

A look through Big Brother’s house showed that it used a lot of pastel colours in shades of pink, green and blue.

A change was also made to the Head of House room as it is now a lounge with its own exclusive gym among other features.

See photos of the BBNaija All Stars house below:

Netizens react to BBNaija All Stars mansion

Read what some social media users had to say after photos of BBNaija All Stars mansion circulated online.

newlifegram:

“Why are many of the rooms giving Barbie vibes?”

an_na_bella11:

“Omooooooo!!!! There are levels to this sh!t. Swears I cannot wait, I’m so excited fr I sha no wan see white money

mohairaffairs:

“Thank God, dem no do color riot this year.”

books_feverr:

“Calm colors... Love it ”

chidoxflash:

“A lot of people won't be able to watch the show sef. When NEPA takes light, how many people will fill up their gen with 610 naira a litre fuel to watch Big brother .”

luxuryhairbysheba:

“Barbie don find them reach that house .”

sdng.preowned.bridals:

“The house is so beautiful. I love the look of the arena. ”

mohairaffairs:

“BBN house with a sprinkle of Barbie.”

Source: Legit.ng