For the first time on the Big Brother Titans show, the housemates have finally nominated their colleagues for what would be the first real eviction of the season

The housemates who had been paired up had to nominate two other pairs each during their nomination session

The Heads of House, Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), also used their veto save and replace power

The Big Brother Titans show has gotten more intense in its second week as the housemates finally nominated their colleagues for what would be the first real eviction of the season.

During the week, Big Brother introduced a twist on the show which resulted in the housemates being paired with a contestant from the opposite country and gender.

According to the rules, whatever reward or punishment gained by one housemate in the pair will be enjoyed or suffered by whoever they are partnered with, this does not exclude evictions, nominations, disqualifications and strikes.

Big Brother Titans: Nigerians react as Sandra, Yemi Cregx, others face eviction. Photos: @kingcregx, @sandra_essiene, @juicyjay_official, @yvonne.godswill

Each housemate pair was made to discuss and agree on which two pairs they were going to nominate. See how the pairs nominated below:

Thabana (Thabang and Nana): Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne)

Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa): Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne)

Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia): Thabana (Thabang and Nana), Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra)

JayKay (Jaypee and Lukay): Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa)

Juvone (Justin and Yvonne): Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa)

Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii): Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra), Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay)

Kaniva (Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva): Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay), Juiovla (Olivia and Juicy Jay)

Maya (Marvin and Yaya): Sandtheo (Sandra and Theo), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP)

Jenni Li (Jenni O and Mmeli): Sandtheo (Sandra and Theo), Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii)

Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra): Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP), Thabana (Thabang and Nana)

Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP): Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Sandtheo (Theo and Sandra)

Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng): Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx, Nelisa)

At the end of the nominations, Big Brother announced that Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa), Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Sandtheo (Sandra and Theo) and Juvove (Justin and Yvonne), were up for possible eviction

HOHs use veto power to save and replace

In usual Big Brother fashion, the Heads of House, Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), were told to save an already nominated pair and replace with a non-nominated pair.

After a few seconds of deliberation, Ipeleng announced that they were saving Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii) and replacing them with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia).

Social media users react to nomination list

After the nominations were done and housemates up for eviction were announced, netizens took to social media to share their thoughts.

Read some comments below:

nkem_dilimm:

“I would have said bye to Yemi but Nelisa is involved I would have also said bye to Olivia but Juicy Jay shouldn’t go homeSo Bye to Sandra and Theo”

kaegolicious:

“Justin and Yvonne bye bye”

khosi_fans:

“Since Khosi is safe I m thinking of saving Yelisa.”

vj_maram:

“Let's send Yvonne home please first and next week Theo”

shalom.ugwu:

“Chai my Juicy Jay oooo”

Netizens drag DJ after BBTitans Saturday night party

On January 21, the Ziyakhala Wahala housemates of the Big Brother Titans show got in their party fits for their first Saturday Night Party.

From flirty looks to hot steppers on the dancefloor, it was undoubtedly a night of interesting memories. And because it was a mix of Nigerians and South Africans, the DJ made sure to deliver on some Afrobeats goodies. From Ayra Starr's Rush to BNXN and Pheelz's Finesse, the housemates sang along energetically as they rocked their bodies on the dancefloor.

However, a number of social media users were not impressed by the DJ's set and many of them dragged him online.

