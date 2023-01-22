The housemates of the Big Brother Titans show were treated to their first Saturday Night party

The party witnessed several kisses among housemates and some hot steps on the dancefloor

However, it appears that a lot of BBTitans fans were unimpressed with the DJ who played the party

January 21, the Ziyakhala Wahala housemates of the Big Brother Titans show got in their party fits for their first Saturday Night Party.

From flirty looks to hot steppers on the dancefloor, it was undoubtedly a night of interesting memories.

Photos from the BBTitans party. Credit: @bigbro_africa

Source: Instagram

Check out some moments from the party:

Amapiano groove

While some housemates hung around the bar, there were those dishing out premium entertainment for viewers.

In this video, some of the housemates showed off their Amapiano skills as they partook in a line dance.

Naija in the building

And because it was a mix of Nigerians and South Africans, the DJ made sure to deliver on some Afrobeats goodies.

From Ayra Starr's Rush to BNXN and Pheelz's Finesse, the housemates sang along energetically as they rocked their bodies on the dancefloor.

Yvonne pon the groove

Ivory beauty Yvonne held nothing back as she whined her waist, dressed in a flirty mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Sporting a pair of sunnies in the club, Yvonne did not only look like a baddie in a club, she danced the part too.

BBTitans: Saturday Night Kisses

As is the case with the Big Brother parties, there were loads of cuddling on the dancefloor and after the party as well.

Mmeli and Sandra were spotted kissing at the party and it seemed pretty intensed.

Meanwhile, Yemi who seemed to have moved on from Khosi was seen in bed with Blue Aiva where they shared a kiss.

BBTitans fans drag DJ at Saturday Night party

emeldahn:

"Nah I’m South Africans this is not cool where did they get this DJ from his set I only know one song can they bring the second DJ please."

lebo_a_selemender:

"Am so disappointed in this dj I mean what is this"

qesther88:

"Sorry to say this; Buh the Dj came here to have fun for himself alone, Not Him enjoying his boring Beats south Africans una dey suffer Sha cause wt.f!!!!!!!!"

da_spencer_18:

"The amapiano is not amapianing."

chelsea.gladys:

"Am from southern but this party is boring."

deltafood.ng:

"I don’t understand why they couldn’t have a mix play of Amapiano and Naija sound?? !"

daremoleess:

"Even if dem call portable I swear e make sense pass this DJ because he’s not djeing at all "

ceciliaakobun:

"I'm old skul o, but this DJ is ancient. Stone Age "

frank_official8:

"No be the DJ fault na so dem be for SA, just come and do your nonsense and dem go clap for am because dem no get taste nah why their music no Dey go far be that, he don’t know we are not like that here. E fit be say nah him be the best DJ for him area."

zinaxenas:

"Why did hell did he reduce the tempo he killed afrobeat. He waits for a song to finish before he plays another . ‍♀️"

BBTitans: Drama, ships, fan wars other moments to expect as 24 contestants fight for N45m

The BBTitans winner will go home with the grand prize of N45m, but not after he or she weaves through the dramas, situationships or relationships, confusion in the house, and as well survive the fan wars on social media.

The introduction of 20 housemates on January 15 saw them revealing the kind of vibes and plot they are going into the house with.

While some might be on the look out for love, others, including men hope to shake the house with dramatic moments.

