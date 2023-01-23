The Big Brother Titans show has entered its second week and the 24 housemates gathered in the arena for their Head of House games

After the pairing that was done during the week, all the housemates were separated into groups of twos with wins and punishments suffered by both parties

In that light, Blaqboi and Ipeleng’s pair, Blaqleng, won the Head of House games and both shared the perks attached to the role

The Big Brother Titans show has entered its second week and in its usual manner, the housemates were made to play games to determine the head of house.

However, due to the twist that was introduced into the show during the past week, all the 24 housemates were paired into 12 groups of 2 with both members of the group either getting rewarded for each other’s wins or getting punished for each other’s failures, including strikes, evictions and disqualifications, regardless of who is at fault.

The same was put into consideration during the Head of House games as the housemates played three rounds of games and those who lost out in the first round also affected their partners from participating in the second round.

BBTitans Blaqleng become Heads of House. Photos: @bigbro_africa

Source: Instagram

The first round of HOH games involved the guys tying a basket filled with small balls around their waists and whining their waists at the sound of the buzzer to get all of the balls out.

Some of the guys were successful while those who did not make it affected their female partners from joining the second game.

In the second round, the ladies whose male partners scaled through played a game called the roll up challenge which involved them rolling a tissue paper with a glass of liquid on it across a red line without spilling its contents.

At the end of the game, only Khosi and Ipeleng came out tops and were able to participate in their third round with their male partners.

Khosi and her partner, Miracle OP aka Khosicle, participated alongside Ipeleng and her partner, Blaqboi aka Blaqleng.

At the end of the game, Blaqleng emerged victorious and were named the Heads of House for week 2.

Yemi Cregx and Nelisa aka Yelisa become Tails of House

On the other hand, Yemi Cregx and his partner, Nelisa aka Yelisa, were the tails of the house.

As a punishment, if they wish to speak during the week, they were given boards to write out exactly what they wanted to say before saying it.

Netizens react to Head of House games

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

cece_abashi:

"The grace on Ipeleng ehn"

veracruise4life:

"I am soooo happy for you Blaqboi. Congratulations to team Blaqleng"

blinkblink_archibong:

"Congratulations to them"

Interesting.

