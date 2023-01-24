Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, who played the character of Femi in the trending series Shanty Town, recently hosted his co-cast at his mansion

One of the main characters in the movie, Ini Edo shared fun moments with fans with the likes of Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna also present

However, as many netizens gushed about the video, others expressed concern for Alexx, who was called out by his ex-lover earlier this year

Afrobeats singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of Psquare group recently hosted popular Nollywood stars in his mansion and it came with some fun moments.

Peter, who was featured in the trending Netflix crime thriller, ‘Shanty Town’, partied with his other co-actors like Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Toyin Abraham and others present at the party.

Shanty Town cast party at Peter Okoye's house. Credit: @iniedo @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Aside from the Shanty Town cast, Nollywood stars like Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonnna, and Yvonne Jegede, among others were also in attendance.

Sharing a video from the party on her Instagram page, Ini Edo, who played a lead role in the series wrote:

"Watch night party shenanigans with the tribesmen..Thanks to our incredible Host with the most @peterpsquare Femi you too much."

Since his drama with his ex-lover Fancy Acholonu earlier this year, Alexx as of the time of this report, is yet to share a new post on his Instagram page.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo parties with Shanty Town stars

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens expressing concerns for Alexx Ekubo. See some of the reactions below:

rukky_fim:

"Alex done loose weight oo, chai."

jackie_chuks:

"@rukky_fim and you could just tell he’s not his normal bubbly bold self whenever caught on video."

adaeze_unofficial:

"@rukky_fim ah swear, the guy don loose weight, I feel for him."

uchenabs:

"Happy to see my friend Alex❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..You will be fine dear.Gods gat you."

gladysogbiyoyo:

"That woman wahala worry Alex ooh, he’s lost weight."

