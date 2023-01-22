BBTitans' first eviction show went down on Sunday, January 22, a week after the reality show commenced in South Africa

Nine housemates including Blaqboi, Jaypee, Nana, Olivia, Yaya, Yemi, Jenni, Justin, and Khosi. were all nominated for eviction

But to the surprise of the fans and followers of the popular reality TV show, none of the nominated housemates was evicted

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) first eviction show on Sunday night returned with the hosts Nigeria's Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South Africa's Lawrence Maleka, who started with a review of the housemates' experience during the week, which included the game activities, diary sessions, house party, among other dramas in the house.

Towards the end of the show, Lawrence to the excitement of the nominated housemates' announced that no one was evicted.

Netizens react as 9 housemates escape eviction

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on social media as some netizens predicted different scenarios next week, while others called for every housemate to be put up for eviction in order to make the show more interesting. See some of the reactions below:

sheldonlikesyou:

"Next week this time there will be tears #BBTitans #BBTitans2023."

ellenabareal:

"Everybody should be put up next week.. the shellfish group who’re yet “come out of their shell” can go home and get comfortable. No time to waste! @BigBroAfrica #BBTitans2023 #BBTitans."

choqlatelima:

"They are just setting demselves up for nominations cos shi is gon get real tomorrow cos they talk too much. Unnecessary yarns ooo #BBTitans2023 #bbtitans."

housewivesrv:

"Olivia, Jenni O, Yvonne, Nana oyaaaa these women must be going. As a fellow Nigerian, these women do not represent who we are!! I am so upset. #BBTitans2023 #BBTitians."

iamlecgo:

"HM's should be little happy because all this nomination makes us see who is who so we can vote for our loved ones.Most nominations are full of hate or unfairness #BBTitans2023."

Meet BBTitans's Yemi Cregx

Yemi Cregx from BBTitans during a conversation with fellow housemates revealed he had auditioned unsuccessfully for five years and felt it was the perfect time to make his mark in the show.

He said he would be bringing positive energy to Biggie’s house, have fun, and ultimately take home the cash prize.

The fashion influencer was born on 20 March 1992 in Ekiti State, Nigeria, but later moved to Lagos State, Nigeria,.

