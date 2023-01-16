The Big Brother Titans show kicked off on January 15, 2023, and 20 Nigerian and South African Housemates will be competing for the $100,000 prize

On Monday, January 16, the first BBTitans Head of House game was held and the housemates competed in the arena

The male housemates competed against fellow guys while the ladies competed with their fellow ladies but Mmeli emerged as the overall winner

The Big Brother Titans show kicked off on a great note and the 20 Nigerian and South African housemates had their first ever Head of House games on January 16.

In usual Big Brother fashion, the housemates were told to move to the arena for the games and were given instructions on how it would be played.

Big Brother announced that the day’s game will have the male and female housemates divided as they compete against their fellow gender.

Big Brother Titans housemate Mmeli becomes first head of house.

Source: Instagram

It was also explained that the first stage of the day’s game will involve the housemates making 6 paper planes and will later throw them as far as they possibly can.

The top two male housemates and the top two female housemates will qualify for the next round of the HOH games.

The ladies were the first to compete and the top two Nigerian female housemates, Olivia and Jenni O, were later announced and told that they have qualified for the next round.

The male housemates finally played their game and two South Africans, Mmeli and Lukay, emerged as the top two winners.

BBTitan housemates play second round of HOH game

In this round, the qualified housemates were made to play a dice game. Big Brother announced that the housemates with the highest score will emerge HOH for the week.

They were to roll their die in a cup before throwing it on the table. The number on their die is what would be recorded on the board. The housemate with the highest number recorded will emerge winner.

The four qualified housemates, Olivia, Jenni O, Mmeli and Lukay, moved to their tables to start the game at the sound of the buzzer.

Big Brother announced that all the qualified housemates will have just one try and will roll the die at the same time.

Lukay rolled a 6, Olivia rolled a 5, Jenni O rolled a 2 on her die while Mmeli rolled a 6.

Mmeli was later announced as the Big Brother Titans first Head of House. He was also given a badge to signify his new position.

It was also announced that MMeli has immunity from the week’s nomination and will also have exclusive access to the HOH bedroom with his chosen guest from the opposite gender.

Mmeli chose Ipeleng to be his guest who will enjoy his HOH perks with him and she accepted the offer.

Khosi becomes Tail of House

Big Brother later announced that one of the South African housemates, Khosi, had emerged as the season’s first ever tail of house.

She was given a tail and told to wear it with pride for the rest of the week.

