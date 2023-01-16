BBTitans’ housemate Jaypee has expressed her love for men as she opened up about having 5 to 7 lovers on her roster

Jaypee during an introduction to the rest of the housemates revealed 2 of the men on her roaster are, however, her favourites

Her revelation has sparked different reactions on social media as some netizens are of the beliefs she should have kept the detail private

As Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) starts fully after the opening ceremony on Sunday, January 15, the dramas are already starting on social media.

BBTitans housemate Jaypee is trending online after she revealed the number of men in her life before coming to the reality show.

Jaypee expresses her love for men. Credit: @bigbroafrica

Source: Instagram

Jaypee bragged about having 5 to 7 men on her roster, as she expressed her love for men.

In her words:

"I have 5 to 7 men on my roster, they are mine to do with as i please. 2 of them are my favourite.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Jaypee’s revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed Jaypee’s comment online, see some of them below:

_elegancemadeeasy:

"Abeg if they accepted Hermes 2 girlfriends … let’s accept her 7 boyfriends and move on!"

onyility:

"Refuse that urge to shalaye your personal life."

soulhairandwigs:

"I knew it. Immediately she said she’ll miss men, I just knew it ."

elendaheke:

"Some things should just be kept private abeg. No one is a saint, yes but abegggggg there are some things one should just shushhhh on. Doesn't make you more woke than others. Tueh."

sincerelytommy:

"Sis, step and half is the same thing! Talk slowly so you can think properly ."

bobomasky:

"5-7? A queen and more ."

wildcatgifty:

"Dem don start Dey lie!! 5-7 men oshi.. when do you get the time to handle that much plus hustle."

