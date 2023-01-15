The highly-anticipated debut season of BBTitans show kicked off on Sunday, January 15, to the delight of viewers and fans of the show

The BBTitan season will see Nigerian and South African contestants slug it out in one house for the prize money

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality show finally kicked off on Sunday night, January 15, and fans of the show are super excited.

Just as organizers of the show announced, the debut season of the BBTitans show will see Nigerians and South African contestants coming together under Biggie’s roof for some weeks.

The contestants will compete against each other with only one winner smiling home with the prize of money of $100 (over N45 million).

As expected, fans of the Nigerian version of the show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have since flooded social media to look out for housemates who will be representing them in the house.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerians battling it out in the BBTitans house.

1. Yemi Cregx

BBTitans housemate Yemi Cregx already has social media on fire with many spotting his resemblance with ex-BBNaija housemate, Teddy A.

Cregz promises to put out a lot of controversial fashion during his time in the house and he also has plans for the ladies.

2. Olivia

The Imo-born contestant promises to bring her complete energy and vibes into the BBTitans house.

"Olivia is so adorable ,kinda reminded me of Mercy Eke but she walked in with that Red looking like a gooddess," an admirer wrote on IG.

3. Blagboi

The Nigerian contest is a filmmaker and he intends to go for what he wants during his time in Big Brother's house.

According to Blaboi, his fans and viewers of the show should expect a lot of 'gbas gbos' from him.

4. Jaypee

The Nigerian BBTitan housemate says she plans to have the time of her live while she is Biggie's house.

Jaypee is a nurse who loves to cater to people around her and she plans to do a lot of cuddling in the house.

5. Marvin

The model and chemical engineer got ladies screaming out their longs after storming the BBTitans stage.

Marvin doesn't have much up his sleeves but he plans to be himself while in the house. He also intends to make a lot of friends.

6. Nana

Nana is storming Big Brother's house with a bag of mischief as she plans to cause a lot of trouble and bring in 'crazy vibes', and entertainment.

"Chilled girls like this ba. Don’t try them . Go nana," one IG user wrote of the housemate.

7. Ebubu

The only albino in the house, Nigeria's Ebubu is already a social media sweetheart as many were entertained by his infectious energy on stage.

Ebubu is a jack of all trades, an actor and he plans to bring drama into the house.

"See the person that will make the show fun ,I like his confidence walahi ,all the best ebubu," an admirer wrote on IG.

8. Jenni O

The housemates are up for a good time as Jenni O plans to take over the kitchen and tease tastebuds with authentic Nigerian recipes.

Jenni O is an Imo-born health and safety specialist based in the US.

9. Kanaga Jnr

The BBTitans housemates have a major contender to deal with in Kanaga Jr. The young man is an aspiring actor and he plans to cause trouble in the house.

10. Yvonne

