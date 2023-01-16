Marvin Archi is among the Nigerian housemates representing the country in the ongoing BBTitans reality show

The US-based Nigerian has an impressive following on social media for his bodybuilding and transformation videos

Legit.ng has compiled some cool videos of the housemate and one clip captures him with BBA former housemate, Uti Nwachukwu

Like previous seasons of the Big Brother reality show, fans and followers have gotten busy and started digging deep to find out more about their favourite housemates.

Marvin Archi, a US-based Nigerian is representing the country and the young man has quite the following outside Biggie’s house.

A visit to Marvin’s official Instagram page shows that he is a fitness instructor who enjoys creating body-building and transformation videos.

There’s no denying that Marvin might join the likes of Kemen and Eric to launch his own gym outfit after leaving the BBTitans show.

Legit.ng has compiled some cool videos of the housemate below:

1. Marvin can cook

It appears Marvin will be giving ladies in the house a run for their money as he is equally a master of his own in the kitchen.

An interesting video captured the BBTitans housemate showing followers how to make Tomato-Mozzarella-Omelette.

2. Marvin X Uti

Seems Marvin knows a couple of people in the Nigerian entertainment industry that will throw their support behind him.

One video captured the housemate in a fun exercise routine with former Big Brother Africa (BBA) housemate, Uti Nwachukwu.

3. 3D mas shoulder

For fitness enthusiasts willing to work on broader shoulders, Marvin has the right video to help achieve desired results.

Seems the men in the BBTitans house will get his touch in their fitness journey. Fingers crossed!

4. Six pacs for the boys

Although most of the male housemates appear well-built, they stand to leave the house with even more prominent abs.

"You really just motivated me to get a morning workout," one follower wrote after watching Marvin's routine for building abs.

5. A dream chaser

BBTitans housemates and viewers should also prepare for a cocktail of motivational messages from Marvin.

An inspirational clip on his Instagram page takes viewers through his struggles as a chemical engineering student, his graduation and finally landing a cool job.

6. Showing off

Finding a video of Marvin wearing a shirt on Instagram can be likened to finding a needle in a haystack.

Female housemates and viewers are definitely in for a good time as the young man will be showing it all off.

