BBNaija Level Up star, Adekunle, recently caused a massive buzz on social media after he accused the other housemates of living fake lives

Adekunle had noted that most of the things the housemates showed off were sponsored and Sheggz reacted to it online

Sheggz seemed to think Adekunle’s post was targeted at him and noted that he bought Azul only for someone to think it was sponsored

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The BBNaija Level Up season might be over, but the antics of some of the housemates after the show have left fans anticipating their reunion show.

Shortly after one of the housemates, Adekunle, penned down a lengthy newsletter on how his co-stars were living fake lives, Sheggz took to his social media page to react.

In the controversial newsletter, Adekunle had claimed that some of the fancy doings the housemates displayed while on their trip to South Africa were actually sponsored.

Sheggz speaks up as Adekunle claims most BBNaija stars live fake lives. Photos: @officialadekunleolopade, @sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

In reaction to that, Sheggz took to Twitter to brag about how he had bought a bottle of Azul on the trip only for it to be called sponsored.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“Big Sheggz buy Azul, person talk say na company, Nawa o.”

See a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below:

Netizens react as Sheggz speaks on Adekunle’s claims

Sheggz’s deleted tweet soon trended on social media, and it got BBNaija fans excited as they reacted to the development.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

hbells_26:

"Adekunle nor fit change oh chai , what is actually eating him up self write full novel because of what."

heryl__churchill:

"This reunion go too rugged."

thevc_store:

"All this one no concern me …patiently waiting for the reunion . This set reunion go sweet pass the show itself."

r._i._a._m:

"He no even mention anybody but una conscience no wan rest."

mosh_creations:

"Reunion pls come early abeg but I just hope Ebuka is ready for the gbas & gbo gbo gbo."

iamusnavy_care:

"My big sheggz don’t mind d haters.. if e easy why Pepsi no buy dem Azul.. shey nah Pepsi still pay for business class abi? Lol Abeg Adekunle u will heal o.. maybe not now but u must heal.."

gracciellaayuk:

"Finally girls have stopped fighting. We have just left it for the boys… great job ladies we are growing."

iam__goddess__:

"Sheggz may not always reply trolls but when it comes to Adekunle, na back to back.. The feeling is mutual between them."

isabel.josephh:

"Adekunle can be so jealous nd negative!"

mss___blossom:

"But Adekunle no call names na why catching sub."

Sheggz buys Gucci bag for Bella

It appears that Biggie's Mr and Mrs Ikoyi are growing strong, and their fans are totally here for it.

Bella recently took to her Instagram account to remind fans that she is getting that princess treatment she talked about during her time in the house.

The BBNaija Level Up finalist shared a photo of a new Gucci bag which she revealed was a surprise gift - worth N595,598 ($1,815 CAD), according to Ssense.

Source: Legit.ng