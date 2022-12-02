A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a lady showing the bad haircut she received

In the trending TikTok video, @fortunatelygorgeous, who sports a pixie fade hairstyle, returned from the barbers with a botched look

Several internet users have taken to social media to react with hilarious comments about the haircut

TikTok user, @fortunatelygorgeous, was left displeased following a recent trip to the barbers.

The beautiful ebony beauty shared a video showing how her hair was before she decided to go to a barbing salon for a trim.

Photos of the lady's botched haircut. Credit: @fortunatelygorgeous

Source: UGC

However, what she envisioned and even showed the barber was quite different from what she got.

In the video that followed, she shows the aftermath of the haircut, which showed the back of her hair shaved clean halfway, with a questionable sideburn.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's botched haircut

yrn_olabode:

"He gave her the Kim jong-Un fade."

asologe_:

"If she hadn’t turned, I would have argued it was another person cause WT."

kat_luxuries_scentedcandle:

"Whaaaaaaat? Some people can never make heaven I swear."

rhunor_ed:

"He should be sued."

lagosmassagetherapist:

"Emotional damage"

Jenifa:

"No bcus what did the barber have against you? "

Big Mama:

"That whole barbershop would’ve been rearranged!!! Ain’t no way bruh!"

Nima Youssouf:

"The barber was a weapon formed against her."

Adrianna Reid:

"He gave u the Wesley snipes from Blade fade."

jaedollar$ign:

"Yup we’re going to court."

brown__butterr:

"The barber did her dirty."

iamadeade:

"Nah! This is evil."

Reactions as influencer Eni Adeoluwa says salon charges him N22k for haircut

It is no news that women spend a lot more money styling their hair than men do, especially seeing as the popular choice for most men is a simple haircut.

Perhaps, this explains why Eni Adeoluwa's tweet about the price of his haircut is making waves on the internet.

The popular influencer and content creator had earlier put out a tweet in which he revealed that the salon he gets his hair cut charges the sum of N22,000 for walk-in services.

Source: Legit.ng