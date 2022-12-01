BBNaija’s Adekunle Olopade has stirred mixed reactions on social media after putting out a lengthy epistle setting the records straight

The Level Up star started off by addressing other fan bases who have been against him since the end of the reality show

Adekunle also dedicated a portion of his address to fellow housemates while making it clear that it’s not a must for everyone to stay friends

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Adekunle Olopade, is currently trending on social media after releasing a lengthy epistle addressed to ‘stans’ and fellow colleagues.

According to the reality star, the past few days have been a reflection of what he feared, which is why he decided to set the record straight once and for all.

Adekunle puts fellow housemates on blast over 'fake life'. Photo: @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Adekunle made it clear that he will now be playing the bigger person, and not because he cannot choose to go as low as those coming after him. The reality star added that fans from other camps are free to join his team if their favourites aren’t up to par.

In a different portion of his post, the Level Up star came at fellow BBNaija mates without categorically mentioning names.

“Is your takeaway from the show really that you are in competition with the other housemates? If yes, you be mumu o. All of us came off the platform with the same level of exposure and opportunity to thrive, but what have you decided to do with it? Be unnecessarily toxic. Do you realize that the more you focus all that negative energy on me, the more you grow in hate and devalue yourself?” his post read in part.

Adekunle exposes fellow housemates

The reality star also took the time to state that he isn’t as poor as being circulated on social media while reminding those who have forgotten that he won the most cash in the season.

Adekunle added that there’s nothing fellow housemates can do that is beyond his abilities, but there are certain things he’s capable of that they cannot do.

According to the reality star, all the show-offs from housemates over the past few days have been thanks to sponsors facilitating their trips.

“Every flex the housemates have posted on Mark’s and Jack’s internet during the trip has been sponsored by Pepsi. Don’t let anyone use fake life to deceive you. EVERYTHING!”

Read the full post below:

Social media users react to Adekunle's post

@lovelife_Tee said:

"Well done Adekunle. The most important thing is posterity and these fans don't understand it. You're a brand now. And I wish you the best always. Look at Bisola, doing so well. I want you to shine so bright forever ✨ ."

@Jaywon4real said:

"It's so hypocritical for him to actually include "if you have a problem with me, talk to me" considering that if tables were turned Adekunle would do everything but "not say it to your face". He'd rather gossip and throw subtle jabs."

@DENISE_DARLIN said:

"Adekunle came with bazooka to a mouth fight."

@Chee_dee_nma said:

"Never seen an INSECURE/ENVIOUS HUMAN BEING LIKE ADEKUNLE. Tueeh!!!!!! Because who asked for this story! Lord have mercy!"

@Opeyemi93_ said:

"Trying hard so people can see you as a good person is also a bad habit, you just said adekunle is not competing, but u just listed what adekunle can do than other housemates, bro change ur ways ur so weird ‍♂️"

Source: Legit.ng